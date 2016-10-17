Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur: As it happened

21:40 - Thank you for joing me for Bayern Leverkusen - Tottenham. I have been Danial Kennedy, and until next time have a great evening.

21:38 - These two sides will meet again in two weeks time under the Wembley arch. With Spurs remaining second in group E and Leverkusen just behind them.

21:37 - Leverkusen then took over the proceedings, with great chances from Hernandez and Arnaguiz as they dominated the second 45 but Spurs managed to hold out.

21:37 - It was certainly a game of two halves. Spurs dominated the first, with chances from Alli, Janssen and Lamela all coming close.

21:36 - And that is it from the BayArena ! And Tottenham have managed to come away with a point.

FT - Bayern Leverkusen 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur.

90' - Three Minutes added time here in the BayArena.

90' - Late sub for Spurs with Son off for Onomah.

88' - Not long left in this enthralling contest.

84' - Last sub from Bayern. Hernandez cpmes off for youngster Brandt.

84' - Good chance for Kiessling. Gets onto Kampl's ball but it's wide.

83' - Faint appeals for a penalty as Rose goes down but the referee is having none of it.

83' - Eriksen does well as he looks to play ball in but it is straight at Leno who flaps it but collects at the second time of asking.

80' - Ten minutes until the end. Spurs have been lucky to still remain in this game with Leverkusen dominating the second half proceedings. But still 0-0 here.

78' - Pressure all on Spurs here, but win the foul and can restart and look for the winner. Still 0-0 in the BayArena.

75' - Second sub for Bayern with Bender off for Jedvaj.

72' - Lloris flaps the corner to Toprak but his half volley was well wide of the mark.

70' - Another sub for Spurs with Sissoko on for Lamela. Little under 20 minutes to play.

69' - Another foul with Wanyama blocking off Kiessling. Dangerous psoiton for Bayern. Free-kick is straight into the wall.

67' - Kiessling makes a good run and lashes at the near post which is palmned away by Lloris. The French keeper collects the following corner with Toprak's header.

63' - First Spurs change of the night, with Janssen been brought off fro Dembele.

57' - GREAT DEFENDING. Corner in finds Aranguiz with his effort cleared from Rose only as far as Hernandez, but his effort is turned over by the full-back.

56' - Aranguiz hits a low free kick but Lloris does well to get down and palm it away from danger. Big pressure from Bayern.

52' - Explosive start to the second period from the German hosts, but Spurs manage to hold out.

48' - GOAL ! NO GOAL ! Bender makes a great run and whips the ball in for Hernandez flying in at the back post. The ball is smothered on the line by Llrois with the Mexican striker screaming for the appeal but the goalline system says no and the game remains goalless.

46' - Ball in the net but Bayern blown up for a foul on Llrois.

45' - One change for Leverkusen. With Calhanoglu coming off for Baumgartlinger.

45' - Byaern kick-off the second period !

20:46 - Players coming back out onto the BayArena pitch for the second period

20:33 - VAVEL's coverage of Bayern Leverkusen - Tottenham will continue very shortly.

20:32 - What a half of football ! Spurs will be wondering they are not ahead. Delli Ali had a good opportunity after Janssen's goal was ruled for offside. However they saved the best until last, with Janssen hitting the bar and Leno saving well Lamela to keep the scores level.

HT - Bayern Leverkusen 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

45' - Just the one minute of added time in the BayArena.

43' - Frist sniff at goal from Hernandez. Recieves the ball just outside the area, but his effort skims the side-netting.

42' - Janssen did brilliantly on the byline before putting the ball back in the mix but nobody there to tap it home.

42' - Ball cut back for Kampl but his effort is skewered wide of the mark.

40' - In all that madness, Bender was booked for a foul on Rose.

38' - CHANCES. Ball teed up for Alli which is blocked by Toprak. Ball back in finds the head of Janssen which clatters the bar. It comes to Lamela on the colley but Leno tips over.

35' - Another foul for Bayern with Vertonghen's kick on Hernandez.

31' - Little under 15 minutes to the break, and still no clear cut chance from either side. The best chance has fallen to the away side with Alli's header, but still couldnt make the difference. 0-0 it remains.

29' - Good free kick in from Calhanoglu finds the head of Toprak, but his header was well wide of the mark.

27' - Brillaint floated ball in from Trippier looks perfect for Alli flying in, but he heads it just wide of the target. Good chance from Spurs.

24' - Spurs attacking well now with Son managing to sneak through but his effort was blocked. While Lamela picks up Spurs' first yellow of the match.

21' - Calhanoglu picks up the first yellow of the night, for his late challenge on Wanyama.

21' - Spurs starting to shown signs now with Trippier playing a dangerous ball into the six-yards area. But Leno collects easily.

18' - Ball spread across from Alli looking the running Son, but Leno comes flying off his line to claim the ball. Better from Spurs but remains goalless.

16' - Free kick for Bayern for Rose' challenge on Hernandez. But it comes to nothing.

10' - Janssen has the ball in the net ! but the flag was up for offside. Lamela played a great ball through to Son, who decided to square it to Janssen but the Dutchman is offside.

7' - Mehmedi snatches Lloris' pass and crosses in, but the Frenchman collects with ease.

6' - Foul in favour of Bayern with Wanyama flying in on Kiessling.

4' - Levelled start from both sides, both sides looking to be pressing high so could make for a good game in Bavaria.

1' - Early knock for Calhanoglu, but he has ran it off and Bayern fans can breathe easy once again.

1' - Spurs kick-off this game !

19:42 - The iconic anthem is rolling out at the BayArena. Minutes away from the kick-off here !

19:40 - The players are in the tunnel with five minutes to go before kick-off.

19:34 - Little over ten minutes before kick-off, Spurs will face a tough test with Bayern remaining unbeaten in their last five matches at the BayArena.

19:03 - The last time these two met was way back in 2006/07 in the UEFA Cup group stages, with a single goal from Dimitar Berbatov giving them the win in Germany. A 1-0 win tonight will be enough for Pochettino's men.

19:02 - Dier is one of four changes from their 1-1 draw with West Brom. Trippier, Dier, Rose and Son all come back into the starting line-up in place of Walker, Alderweireld, Davies and Sissoko.

18:56 - It has been a 50/50 start from Spurs, with the 2-1 defeat to Monaco in the opening group match. But redeemed themselves with the 1-0 win in Moscow and will be looking to make it two on the trot tonight in Germany.

18:49 - The absence of Toby Alderweield has force Pochettino into a change with Eric Dier coming into the heart of the defence

18:48 - Tottenham starting XI: Lloris, Trippier, Dier, Vertonghen, Rose, Wanyama, Alli, Eriksen, Son, Lamela, Janssen.

18:48 - Bayern Leverkusen starting XI: Leno, Bender, Tah, Toprak, Henrichs, Mehmedi, Aranguiz, Kampl, Calhanoglu, Kiessling, Chicharito.



18:47 - Teams news is expected to be announcedc very shortly.

18:46 - It expected to be a tough test for Spurs at the BayArena as they look to continue their progression to the knockout stages

18:45 - Hi everyone I am Danial Kennedy and welcome to VAVEL's live commentary to Bayern Leverkusen - Tottenham Hotspur

With all that in mind stay tuned as we bring you the line-ups as they are announced around an hour before kick-off.

Predicted Tottenham Hotspur line-up: (4-2-3-1) Lloris; Walker, Dier, Vertonghen, Davies; Wanyama, Alli; Lamela, Eriksen, Son; Janssen.

Predicted Bayer Leverkusen line-up: (4-4-2) Leno; Henrichs, Tah, Toprak, Wendell; Brandt, Aranguiz, Kampl, Calhanoglu; Chicharito, Mehmedi.

One injury problem for Spurs is that of Alderweireld, who was forced off with a knee problem on Saturday at the Hawthorns. Adding to that, Harry Kane is also out, leaving Spurs needing players to step up in order to take all three points tonight.

In terms of injury problems for Leverksen, there are relatively few. They have their key players available for the game, although they are without Tin Jedvaj or Roberto Hilbert at right-back. That means young Benjamin Henrichs will continue in that role.

It'll be interesting to see how Heung-Min Son does tonight, having signed for Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen back in the summer of 2015. He's been brilliant recently, and deservedly picked up the Premier League Player of the Month award for September.

Tottenham's form going into this game has been excellent, and they'll be hoping that it can carry them to victory this evening. The Lilywhites are still yet to lose a Premier League game, and come into this one unbeaten in six. However, their confidence was dented a little at the weekend with a disappointing 1-1 draw at West Brom.

The first 15 minutes of Bayer's group stage was fantastic, as they raced into a 2-0 lead at home to CSKA. However, the hosts lost their concentration, eventually drawing 2-2 after being pinned back with two more first half goals. They threw another lead away in the second game of the group, after going ahead in France through Javier Hernandez. However, Monaco grabbed an equaliser deep into stoppage time thanks to Kamil Glik's stunning volley.

Neither side started their campaign's with the ideal result, especially Tottenham. They were defeated 2-1 at Wembley against AS Monaco, left dumbfounded by conceding two first half goals, with Toby Alderweireld's second half header not enough. However, they responded brilliantly away in Russia against CSKA in the next game, winning 1-0 thanks to a late goal from in-form man Heung-Min Son.

It's the third matchday of this season's Champions League group stage, so how have things gone so far in Group E? Spurs sit second on three points, whilst Bayer are a place down in third on two from their two games so far. AS Monaco lead the way with four points, whilst bottom placed CSKA Moscow have just the one, meaning it's all very tight so far.

Hello everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute coverage of tonight's Champions League game between Bayer Leverkusen and Tottenham Hotspur. Kick-off in Germany is set for 19:45 BST, but stay with me - Danial Kennedy - until then as we build up to the game and get the team news.