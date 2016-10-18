Former Brazil striker Ronaldo wants Philippe Coutinho at Real Madrid

Ex-Brazil forward Ronaldo wishes to see Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho play for Real Madrid in the future.

Ronaldo scored 104 goals for the Spanish giants during his five seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu and the Los Blancos legend believes fellow countryman Coutinho would improve an already talented squad.

The 40-year-old told Onda Cero: “I would like to see Coutinho at Real Madrid, the Liverpool player.”

Key cog in Liverpool machine

Coutinho has made a sizeable impression since his move to Anfield, where he is contracted until 2020, from Inter Milan in 2013. The midfielder won the club’s Player of the Season award earlier this year as he scored 12 goals in all competitions for the Reds.

At just 24, Coutinho has firmly established himself in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI and has been integral to Liverpool’s fantastic start to the current campaign. The Premier League outfit have lost just once in their opening eight league matches, which has included wins over Arsenal and Chelsea, with the Brazilian scoring three goals and assisting twice.

Coutinho in training for Liverpool. Source - Getty Images.

It is this form that has seen him courted by some of the world’s biggest clubs. Coutinho has been linked with Real Madrid in the past and, although it is unlikely that Liverpool will sell, two-time World Cup winner Ronaldo believes the move would work well for both parties.

"I would love to see Coutinho at Real Madrid," Ronaldo told Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

"Spanish football is, without doubt, the best in history. It has always bought the best [players] and produced the most beautiful football."

Suarez amongst world's best

Ronaldo spent a year with Barcelona prior to his move to Madrid and was asked his opinion on the world’s best players due to his connection to these European giants.

Although he chose namesake Cristiano as the world’s best, the former Inter man believes Luis Suarez should also be included when the best players in the world are concerned. The Uruguayan scored 40 league goals in La Liga last term, more than team-mates Lionel Messi, Neymar and Madrid’s Ronaldo.

"Between Cristiano, Messi or Neymar, I would also include Luis Suarez," Ronaldo stated.

"I choose Cristiano Ronaldo because he is a Real Madrid player, but we cannot forget how good Messi and Neymar are."

All four players are in action in the Champions League this week as Barcelona take on Manchester City and Real Madrid face Legia Warsaw.