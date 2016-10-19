Steve Cook admits love for Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth star Steve Cook has admitted that he loves the Vitality Stadium-based club from the South Coast, saying that he loves to don the red and black jersey of the Cherries.

The 25-year-old centre-back, who made his 200th appearance for Eddie Howe's men during their 6-1 trouncing of Mike Phelan's struggling Hull City, scored his first goal of the season in his eighth appearance of the ongoing campaign.

Looks to keep improving

Reflecting on his time so far at the club, Cook told the Bournemouth Echo: "It's gone in the blink of an eye. I love it here and I love playing for the club. I'm not one of the fans' favourites and maybe every year there are calls for me not to be in the team."

He added, "But I'm still here. The gaffer's got faith in me and it's up to me to improve and keep myself in this team."

Cook also admitted that being only 25 now, he hopes the best days are still yet to come for him and desires to 400 or 500 appearances for the Cherries in his career, pledging loyalty to the club. The Englishman also said that he has made a lot of appearances in very short time and intends to stay at Bournemouth for a long time.

A journey to cherish

Born in Hastings, Cook is a product of the Brighton and Hove Albion youth academy and was snapped up by the Cherries in 2012, after spending a brief loan spell at Dean Court in 2011.

Cook joined Bournemouth for a fee in the region of £150,000 as a 21-year-old and signed a three and a half year contract at the club. He was part of the side that rose through the Football League divisions, becoming a mainstay of Eddie Howe's outfit during the promotion campaign to the Championship in 2013.