David Luiz talks new challenges at Chelsea

It was a deadline day deal that made fans smile. After months of speculation about who Chelsea could sign, it all came down to the last hours when the Blues announced beloved central defender David Luiz will be coming home.

The 29-year-old Brazilian was a fan favorite in his first spell at Chelsea, which was from January 2011 to June 2014. Despite a few errors on the field, he knew how to make anybody smile after a loss.

How it feels to be back

His transfer from French giant Paris Saint-Germain came as somewhat of a surprise. The summer was filled with rumors and supposed bids for Napoli and France international, Kalidou Koulibaly and fans began to expect him to arrive.

But the day never came. Instead, the old fan favorite returned to Stamford Bridge.

"I missed Chelsea a lot," he told Chelsea magazine. "I was very happy here before. I was also very happy in Paris. I was winning trophies, I was having a great life there, but I know me and I like to have new challenges in my life."

Embracing challenges

Trophies aren't everything, and Luiz shows it. There are many footballers who chase trophies, but there are just as much who love a proper challenge.

Luiz states he is thankful for the opportunity to train against one of the best strikers in the Premier League Diego Costa.

"I like Diego because he never forgets where he came from," Luiz stated. "That’s why he fights until the end for his team. He never gives up."

Despite choosing to play for the Spanish National Team, Costa is in touch with his true roots - Brazil.

"He never forgets when he was playing in the second and third division, with small teams in difficult leagues and difficult stadiums, suffering many injuries and fighting for his career. He never forgets where he came from in Brazil."

Coming off of a horrendous season is difficult enough. Luiz also comes in with a new manager in Antonio Conte. To be willing to take challenges shows a good mentality in the Blues' locker room.