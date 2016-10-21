Jürgen Klopp says that Daniel Sturridge isn't suffering a from lack of confidence as the striker looks to end goal drought

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has offered his support to Daniel Sturridge as the Englishman's goal drought continues, adding that he's got full belief in the striker's outstanding qualities.

Sturridge has struggled for form so far this season, having been yet to score a goal in the league, his only strike coming against Burton Albion in the League Cup.

He's been in and out of the side, with Klopp often preferring to use Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho as his front three. Some fans' frustrations boiled over on Monday night, when Sturridge had a poor game against Manchester United, extending his goalless run.

Praise for Sturridge

However, Klopp was quick to praise the striker when asked about his situation ahead of Saturday's game against West Brom, saying "With Dan, we have to work on it together. He’s my player, and that’s my job. He didn’t score until now, that’s true, but what is also true is that he has had really good games for us."

Speaking about those good games, Klopp picked out Sturridge's run to create space for Roberto Firmino's goal against Leicester City as a special moment for him, saying it was "the goal of the season so far," due to Sturridge's movement.

Asked if the striker's confidence was low, the German said "I haven't noticed it." He went on to speak about Sturridge showcasing his qualities in training, saying sometimes he'll do things that make you think "oh f****** hell, what is that? That is unbelievable!"

Klopp is aware of the issues

However, he did admit that the frontman is struggling for form a little in front of goal, following on from his training comment by saying "But then you see the games, two-three moments you think 'uh oh he should have scored'.

"I have thought in some moments: ‘Ball… Sturridge…. Goal. Oh No!’ There are moments when you think he should score and he doesn’t but you have to carry on."

Comparing Sturridge to one of the other big names he's worked with, Robert Lewandowski, he said that "a big name [Lewandowski], there were times he didn't score!"