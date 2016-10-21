Swansea City vs Watford Preview: Bob Bradley aims for first Swans win

As Swansea City sit in 19th position ahead of Saturday’s game, manager Bob Bradley will no doubt be eager to earn his first points as a Premier League boss.

Team news

Bradley has been given an injury boost ahead of the game, with both Modou Barrow and Fernando Llorente set to be fit enough to play.

Winger Barrow limped off after an impressive performance against Arsenal, as a cynical challenge by Granit Xhaka forced Barrow off the field.

Llorente returned to training this week after a rib injury, but Jefferson Montero will miss another game with an ankle injury.

Watford have also been given good news from the treatment table this week, as Miguel Britos has shaken off an ankle injury that forced him off the field in last week’s win at Middlesbrough.

Jerome Sinclair has returned to training after a month on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, as has Daryl Janmaat, but the latter won’t travel with the squad this weekend.

Manager Walter Mazzarri will give late fitness tests to Isaac Success and Craig Cathcart before naming his side.

Form

Swansea are in dire form coming into the game, with their last win coming on the opening day of the season, at Burnley.

The home side have picked up just one point from their last seven league games, although they have seen an incredibly tough schedule so far.

Watford come into the game lying in 10th position, and having won three of their past five games.

The Hornets have lost just one away game this season, and have only failed to score in one game this campaign.

The quotes

Ahead of the game, manager Bradley admitted that his side are in a relegation battle. He also believes that his squad is capable of much more: “You can easily say this is a team that has shown itself to be a mid-table team with the possibility of being in the top 10.”

Watford boss Mazzarri spoke about how his side shouldn’t underestimate Swansea because of their low position in the table: “Swansea are a very good team that deserve more points than they have so far.”

The Italian carried on by stating that when a club changes managers, there’s an upturn of form, and he’s wary of that.