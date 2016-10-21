Late drama gives West Ham narrow win over Sunderland

Unfortunately that's all we've got time for today. We've been Oliver Emmerson and Danial Kennedy, taking you through West Ham 1-0 Sunderland. Now you can cross over to our final Premier League game of the day, Liverpool - West Brom.

Wow, what a finish! In truth it wasn't a great game, but West Ham pick up the three points thanks to Winston Reid's stoppage time goal. Sunderland will feel hard done by after a solid performance, but that's football.

FULL-TIME: WEST HAM 1-0 SUNDERLAND

90+4: The ball breaks to the edge of the area from a corner, Reid is onto it and drills a left-footed effort into the bottom corner!

GOALLLL!!!!! WINSTON REID IN THE DYING SECONDS!

90' - Just four minutes of stoppage time for a goal to be found!

88' - Noble with a high ball into the area, but Pickford is out well to claim.

87' - Payet bursts into the area, playing the ball to Fletcher who can't get his cross right, underhitting the ball.

84' - West Ham change, Bilic bringing on Ashley Fletcher for Lanzini. Can the young striker bag himself the winner?

83' - Khazri booked for dissent, throwing the ball away? Take your pick. Yellow.

74' - Obiang drives into the area and lashes at goal with his left foot, but it hits the side netting.

70' - 20 minutes to go, can either side find a winner? You'd have to imagine that the visitors will be happier with a point.

68' - Winston Reid booked for fouling Watmore as he looked to get away on the counter for Sunderland.

64' - Payet frustrated after doing well to tee up Fernandes for a first time effort on the edge of the area, only for the youngster to blast over.

55' - Antonio gets one out of his feet from 20 yards out, Pickford saving comfortably.

54' - Van Aanholt and Defoe combining, the latter having a strike deflected wide from the edge of the area.

49' - Ogbonna with a lovely ball in-behind to Zaza, but Kone races back and does well to win the ball back for Sunderland.

47' - Sunderland on the attack early in the second half, Adrian forced to save from Khazri.

45' - Back underway.

A good start to the game for the Hammers, but Sunderland did improve and start to cause one or two troubles as the half went on. Still, if you were putting money on it you'd expect the hosts to break down David Moyes' side in the second half.

Half-time: West Ham United 0-0 Sunderland

45+1' - Zaza with an ambitious overhead kick from 12 yards out as we enter two minutes of stoppage time, his effort dropping just wide of the Sunderland goal.

44' - Payet with a looping ball into the area, Zaza can't quite latch onto it as he'd have liked to.

40' - Pienaar into the book.

38' - Van Aanholt, one of Sunderland's only two goalscorers in the league this season, gets into a central position on the edge of the area, however you can tell the shot was with his weaker right foot as it tamely goes wide.

35' - Defoe looks to get away from the defence but can't quite, forced to shoot off-balance from the edge of the area, his weak effort easy for Adrian to collect.

31' - Better from Sunderland as they get a couple of set-pieces that worry West Ham, but fail to trouble them too much.

26' - Off the post! After a slight lull in the action, it'll come as no surprise to hear that Payet is causing more danger, playing a nice one-two on the edge of the area before blasting the ball against the post.

15' - West Ham on top here, Lanzini coming alive to thread the ball to Zaza, who gets away from Kone but can't get his effort on target.

11' - Payet comes close once again, the Frenchman managed to dribble past a few players with no trouble and got his shot off but it was straight at Pickford.

5' - Payet tries to curl it beyond Pickford but it was just a few yards wide of the mark, worrying start from Sunderland.

1' - We are underway at the London Stadium!

14:47 - Little under 15 minutes until kick-off at the London Stadium.

14:16 - Just the one change from West Ham with the suspended Cresswell been replaced by Fernandes. David Moyes has made two changes, with Papy Djilobodji dropping to the bench in place of Lamine Kone and Steven Pienaar starting ahead of Paddy McNair.

14:15 - Sunderland starting XI: Pickford, Manquillo, Kone, O'Shea, Van Aanholt, Watmore, Rodwell, Ndong, Pienaar, Khazri, Defoe.

14:14 - West Ham starting XI: Adrian, Reid, Kouyate, Ogbonna, Antonio, Noble, Obiang, Fernandes, Lanzini, Zaza, Payet.

14:08 - Team news will follow very shortly.

14:07 - The Hammers will be looking to make it two consecutive wins in the league for the first time this season, while Sunderland are still in search of their first league win.

14:05 - Hello everyone I am Danial Kennedy and welcome to VAVEL's coverage of West Ham - Sunderland.

Their 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light last season saw Dick Advocaat depart, and a single goal from Michail Antonio in the return leg at Upton Park will give them confidence ahead of this match.

West Ham will be confident of victory on Saturday, with the Hammers last tasting defeat against Sunderland back in January 2013, with three wins and draws since then.

Above: Michail Antonio celebrating his goal in West Ham's 1-0 win over Sunderland last season | Photo: Getty Images

Sunderland possible starting XI: Pickford, Manquillo, O'Shea, Djilobodji, van Aanholt, Watmore, Rodwell, Ndong, McNair, Khazri, Defoe.

West Ham possible starting XI: Adrian, Nordtveit, Reid, Ogbonna, Arbeloa, Noble, Kouyate, Antonio, Lanzini, Payet, Zaza.

Injuries is something that has plagued Moyes' side, with Fabio Borini, Lee Cattermole, Vito Mannone, Jan Kirchoff, Adnan Januzaj and Seb Larsson all unavailable for the trip to Startford.

One certain absentee for Slaven Bilic's side will be full-back Aaron Cresswell, who will be suspended for the visit of the Wearsiders, having picked up a quick red card in his return last Saturday. Striker Andy Carroll has suffered another setback in attempts to return from a knee injury, while Andre Ayew continued his recovery.

Above: West Ham's Andre Ayew been put through his paces in training | Photo: Getty Images

The Sunderland faithful came in their thousands to the Bet365 Stadium last Saturday, in the hope that they would see their first win against fellow winless side Stoke City. However it was Mark Hughes' men that came out on top with two goals from Joe Allen, and with rumours of a possible exit, Moyes will be hoping that his side can bring out a performance in the capital.

It was another summer of drama with David Moyes been swiftly brought in to replace Sam Allardyce, but it hasn’t been a happy start to his Stadium of Light tenure, with his side yet to win a game in the league.

Some Hammers fans may take some comfort in the fact that Saturday's opponents have a even worse start to the season than themselves, with it already looking that it is going to be another season of torment for Sunderland.

Above: Joe Allen celebrating one of his two goals in Sunderland's 2-0 defeat to Stoke | Photo: Getty Images

Ahead of their trip to Crystal Palace last week, they only had managed one victory with their narrow win over Bournemouth, which left them down the near the bottom of the table. However they managed to turn their fortunes around, with Manuel Lanzini's effort giving them the 1-0 win over Alan Pardew's side and will look to continue that form this weekend.

Many Hammers fan's hopes were high after their excellent final season at the Boleyn Ground last year with their sixth-placed finish, however that has certainly not been the case.

After a nightmarish start to the campaign, West Ham United will be hoping that they can record consecutive league victories since their move to the London Stadium when they host the struggling Black Cats.

Above; West Ham celebrating Manuel Lanzini's goal in their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace | Photo: Getty Images

Hello everyone and welcome to VAVEL's live text coverage of the Premier League clash between West Ham United and Sunderland AFC. Kick-off at the London Stadium is set for 3pm, keep up to date with the latest team news and coverage here on VAVEL UK.