Trio of Spaniards to leave Arsenal Ladies

Arsenal Ladies have today revealed that three Spaniards will leave the club at the end of the season with Natalia, Vicky Losada and Marta Corredera all agreeing to part ways with Pedro Martinez Losa's side.

It is thought that they will leave the club due to the growing size of the squad, especially in the midfield and after the announcement of Kim Little re-joining the club ahead of next season.

Contributions for Arsenal

All three of the players due to leave Arsenal will depart the club after just two season's in red and white. Natalia arrived after an impressive spell with Bristol City in her first two years in the WSL, and then in 2015, carried on that excellent form, scoring eight times in her first season for Arsenal.

However her opportunities this season have been limited with the likes of Asisat Oshoala and Danielle van de Donk preferred up front. Despite that she's still added four goals, including two against Doncaster Belles earlier this month. The Spanish forward has agreed to join Rayo Vallecano when she leaves Arsenal, as she returns to her native country.

Natalia said on twitter; "Thanks to Arsenal for letting me keep growing as a player in one of the best teams in the league."

Losada meanwhile has been a consistently solid option for Arsenal in midfield since joining from from the Western New York Flash in the NWSL two years ago. Her exit may potentially be the one out of the three that leaves a slight hole in the side despite the considerable options in midfield, starting 12 times last season in the WSL before featuring 13 times to date in 2016, scoring twice.

As for Corredera, she's struggled for a consistent run since joining the club, playing just eight times in 2015 before this season featuring 11 times so far, including being deployed out of position at right back on occasion. Out of the trio leaving, she is probably the least surprising as she heads for pastures new with Atletico Madrid. Upon leaving she said: "It has been a pleasure to be part of this amazing club. I feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to play with this team."

Corredera in action against Man City this season | Photo: Getty.

Increased squad size

After the announcement that Little would be returning to Arsenal, there were rumours that some players may have to leave, such was the size of the squad, and in the trio of Spanish players the answer was revealed.

The Gunners have plenty of midfield options, bolstered by the returning Leah Williamson from injury, who at the start of the season had to play in defence because of the depth in the middle of the pitch. The same goes for Dominique Janssen who has played left back on occasion because of the consistent performances of Fara Williams since she joined and the displays of Jordan Nobbs who has had an excellent campaign.

Therefore the likes of Natalia and Corredera have been forced to find new clubs, after realising that their game time would now be restricted further as Arsenal look to really mount a challenge in the Spring Series and into the beginning of the winter WSL season. However it has not yet been announced who Losada will be moving too.