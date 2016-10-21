SINCERE Women’s Football Tournament - Matchday 1 round-up: Denmark win, while Iceland, China battle to draw

European nations Denmark and Iceland face off against China and Uzbekistan at the SINCERE Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan 2016.

For Denmark and Iceland it serves as part of the preparations for the European Championship in the Netherlands next year, while it’s welcoming opposition for China who are trying to build their squad for the World Cup in 2019. For Uzbekistan, a minnow in women’s football, it’s a good way of gaining experience.

Denmark edge opener

In the opening match of the four nations tournament, Denmark had troubles overcoming Uzbekistan in front of 1720 spectators. It was an injury riddled Danish squad that travelled China, and it wasn’t made better when midfielder Julie Trustrup injured herself early in the first half; Washington Spirit's Line Sigvardsen replaced her.

After roughly ten minutes Uzbekistan took the lead when a counter attack resulted in a shot from distance that sailed past Stina Lykke in the Danish goal. The rest of the half was spent in Uzbekistan's territory, with the Danes applying more and more pressure and creating good chances. However, it wasn’t until the 43rd minute that Sanne Troelsgaard hammered in the ball behind Tilovova Laylo in the Uzbekistani goal to restore parity.

The second half picked up where the first one left off, with Denmark in control of the game but not able to convert their chances. This resulted in Uzbekistan getting another goal, but it was ruled as an offside and the score was still 1-1.

Denmark continued to create plenty of opportunities, but couldn’t get the ball in goal even if at times it was a completely open goal. Very late into the second half, more precisely in the 91st minute, substitute Stine Larsen, who just recently came back from an injury got the goal Denmark needed to take the 2-1 win.

Hosts play out exciting draw with Iceland

In the second match, hosts China welcomed Iceland, in what would be a high scoring game. The first half was very back and forth with both teams having chances, but due to miscommunication in the Chinese defence in the fifth minute a long ball found it’s way to Fanndis Fridriksdottir, she had no trouble scoring making it 1-0, which was also the score at the break.

The Chinese spectators didn’t have to wait long into the second half to see their Steel Roses equalize, when Wang Shuang got he ball in behind the Icelandic defence, before turning a defender over and putting the ball into the left side of the goal to level.

China nearly got the goal to go ahead a few minutes later when Gu Yasha hit the crossbar after a great shot from the edge of the area. China did eventually get their second goal, when Yang Li scored on a header in the 81st minute. However, China couldn’t hold onto the lead and Iceland scored just six minutes later when Katrin Asbjornsdottir’s shot found the back of the net.

Next up is Denmark - Iceland and China – Uzbekistan. Both games will be played Saturday.