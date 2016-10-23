Liverpool's attacking understanding a product of our hard work in training, says Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane says Liverpool's attacking fluidity stems from plenty of time spent together on the training pitch after starring in their win over West Bromwich Albion.

The Reds' front three of Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Mane combined brilliantly to delight the Anfield crowd, the latter two both scoring inside the first 35 minutes.

Jürgen Klopp's men could not add to their lead, despite Coutinho and Mane helping to fashion a number of chances throughout the second-half.

And the final stages of the game were nervier than they should have been after Gareth McAuley pulled one back for the Baggies, bundling in from a scrappy corner.

But Mane came away enthused by the performance of his Liverpool teammates as they stretched their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions and move them closer to the summit of the Premier League.

Reds 'deserved' the three points, says Mane

On opening the scoring after 21 minutes, the Senegal international told Liverpoolfc.com that he was "very happy" to score and explained: "Every striker likes to score a goal but the most important thing is the team."

Mane declared that Liverpool "deserved the win" and felt that they "played a wonderful game to get the three points" against Tony Pulis' men.

The winger insisted that it "wasn't easy" for the home side because West Brom "were very compact" but said that they "trained hard every day in training" to combat such an eventuality.

And he said that their work at Melwood helped make it "easier" because it meant that they "tried to move between the lines" of their opponents.

The 24-year-old, whose opening goal was his fourth for the club since signing from Southampton in the summer, added that the combination play between himself and the Reds' Brazilian duo Coutinho and Firmino has been helped by time spent practicing and harnessing an understanding.

He felt that the second goal served as evidence of such, insisting: "It was a pass from Emre Can to Firmino and because we know each other, it's easy for me to wait for the ball [to come to me] and I just put it in."

Mane insisted that the Liverpool players "know each other now" and that they "try to work hard as a team in training" so that "the game becomes more comfortable" for them in game situations.