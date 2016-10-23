Swansea City 0-0 Watford: Gomes the pick of the bunch in south Wales stalemate

Heurelho Gomes’ brave display helped Watford hold Swansea City to a stalemate at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

And it was a busy afternoon for the ‘keeper, who produced some magnificent saves to secure his second clean sheet of the season.

But how did the rest of the Hornets fair as they earned a point down in south Wales?

Second away clean sheet in-a-row for Hornets

Heurelho Gomes (8 out of 10) – The ‘keeper was self-assured in his area, and kept the Swansea attackers at bay, and Gomes made a close-range save from a Mike van der Hoorn effort.

Sebastien Prodl (7 out of 10) – Had to stay strong at the back and dealt with the aerial threat fairly comfortably, he is one of Watford’s main centre-halves at this moment in time.

Younes Kaboul (6 out of 10) – The summer signing also produced a solid display at the back, however, on the ball he looked questionable at times, but still secured another clean-sheet.

Miguel Britos (6 out of 10) – Modou Barrow cause the full-back problems all game, let too many deliveries into the box, but was good in the air and stayed stern.

Juan Camilo Zuniga (6 out of 10) – Looked short of fitness, but was good going forward, but as a full-back, you need to delivery in the defensive side of the game too.

Embed from Getty Images Holebas caused problems down the left

Problems caused down left side

Jose Holebas (8 out of 10) – Caused problems down the left hand side all game, getting forward, and provided some pin-point through balls to the forwards.

Valon Behrami (6 out of 10) – Normally fairly calm and assured on the ball, he got forward and joined in the attacks and should have won the side a penalty.

Etienne Capoue (5 out of 10) – Not one of his preferred grounds to play at, a disappointing afternoon for Capoue, who has been one of the Hornets’ bright sparks this season thus far.

Embed from Getty Images Ighalo was back to his usual best against Swansea

Ighalo the pick of the forwards

Roberto Pereyra (5 out of 10) – A dip in his recent form, fairly ineffective in the game and didn’t look likely to provide a key spark going forward all afternoon.

Troy Deeney (6 out of 10) – Made himself known up top, and did his best to hold up play, and his partnership of last season with Ighalo shone through at various points.

Odion Ighalo (8 out of 10) – The forward took being dropped the previous week very well, he looked alert going forward and was one of the best players for the Hornets against the Swans.

Amrabat made instant impact

Nordin Amrabat (7 out of 10) – Replaced Zuniga and made an instant impact as he provided an attacking threat, and his pace helped going back and cutting out any danger.

Adlene Guedioura (5 out of 10) – Came on for the closing stages for Capoue, and had very little to do except test the ‘keeper with a long-range effort.