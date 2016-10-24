Liverpool want to go on and win the League Cup because it's a very big cup tournament, says Klopp

Jürgen Klopp believes Liverpool can use the experience of their League Cup run last season as motivation as they look to reach the last eight of the same competition against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds face Spurs at Anfield in the newly-branded EFL Cup on Tuesday night, having suffered heartbreak in the final against Manchester City back in February.

That was just four months into Klopp's reign on Merseyside and now, over a year into his tenure, he is just as keen for his team to embark on another lengthy run this season.

Reds keen to end silverware drought, says Klopp

He revealed in his pre-match press conference that the club "decided directly" in the aftermath of their Wembley Stadium defeat that they "should try again."

But he admitted that it would be "a little bit of a negative sign" if they "need to lose a final to want to win it next year" and added: "It's a very, very interesting tournament. A very big cup tournament. That's the reason why we want to go the final."

He expained that Liverpool "want to win it" this time and that "nobody should be worried" about their desire to end their four-year wait for silverware, despite acknowledging that he personally "did not know anything about the final" before he came to England from Germany.

But having experienced it first-hand, he called it "a real final" which he said is "really good" and was "a great experience" for the squad and his backroom staff, insisting the defeat to City was "close" and "a good game" and that on the day "everything was like it should be apart from the result."

Reds boss aware of how tight Spurs clash will be

The clash will be the second time the two teams have met already this season, having drawn 1-1 in an end-to-end affair in the league in North London back in August.

And Klopp is under no illusion that although changes are expected for both teams as they look to utilise their squad depth, Tuesday's affair will be just as tightly contested.

He insisted that Mauricio Pochettino's men are "still good" and said they don't have "a lot of weaknesses" because they are "good in defending" and "good in attacking."

"It will be close but that's no problem," the German admitted, stating that it makes the game "exciting" as he spoke about the role of the home supporters and what effect they can have on the game.

He said that everyone inside the stadium, in their recent win over West Brom, felt that "something was different" because "the atmosphere was really fantastic" although they weren't "four, five, six nil in the lead."

Klopp said that is what Liverpool "have to try to create again" as he declared that, while other teams would "make as many problems for us as possible", they can "still improve" at "being really in the game as a team and a crowd."

"Creating a real Liverpool atmosphere more often, or always, that's the challenge for all of us," Klopp continued, stating that he is "really looking forward" to the game.

He looks forward to "another game" on home soil, insisting that it is "fantastic" to play at Anfield and a game "against a strong opponent is the best thing you could wish for."