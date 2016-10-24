Prödl believes Mazzarri can take Watford to 'another level'

Watford defender Sebastian Prödl believes head coach Walter Mazzarri can take the club to “another level” in his time at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets held Swansea City to a 0-0 draw at the weekend, and the point in south Wales leaves them ninth in the Premier League.

Last season Watford finished 13th, their highest ever league position, under former manager Quique Sanchez Flores, who departed for La Liga in the summer.

Hull win will mean great start to season

And the defender believes the Hornets have started the season well, and feels they have room for improvement under their Italian coach.

“In the first ten games if we get more points than games then it’s a good start because we have had some tough opponents,” he told the Hertfordshire Mercury.

“If we can keep on going like this and can get a good result against Hull, which we are looking for now, it would have been a great start.”

Prödl stated that some of the games so far have gave the side “some confidence” and they are “still learning the ideas” of their new coach.

Confidence is key for the Hornets

Mazzarri’s idea of football is great, according to the defender, who went on to speak about how the side can go one step further than last season under the Italian.

Prödl added: “If we keep on working like this then we hope that we can achieve the things that he wants us to do.

“By another level I mean the kind of football that we are supposed to play, in terms of the table you never know in the Premier League.”

Prödl believes any team in the league can beat anyone “at the minute” because of how early it is in the new season.

And the Austrian believes the squad need to all follow Mazzarri’s ideas and be confident for the side to “gain some more points”.