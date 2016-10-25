Mata's second half strike sends Mourinho's men through to the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup

That brings to an end to today's live commentary of the EFL Cup fourth round clas between Manchester United and Manchester City from Old Trafford. I have been Brandon Sayer and until next time have a good night!

Now we wait to see who United will draw in the Quarter-final draw which comes up in a few minutes time. Overall through Mourinho has got his redemption from losing the last derby six weeks ago.

Juan Mata was the match winner on the day when he scored 10 minutes into the second half after a good passing move from the side. City were toothless all night as United bounced back extremely well from the humilating defeat to Chelsea at the weekend.

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE ADVANCED TO THE QUARTER-FINALS OF THE EFL CUP!

90+4' - The referee blows his whistle to end the game. Manchester United 1-0 Manchester City.

90+1' - Pogba receives a yellow card for a late challenge on Otamendia before Ibrahimovic goes into the book for stopping a quick free kick.

90' - The referee has decide too add on four minutes added on at the end of the second half

84' - City are pressing hard for an equaliser here but a resolute United defence have done well to restrict them so far in the game. Big last few minutes coming up here.

81' - Manchester United substitution: Rashford is replaced by Jesse Lingard.

73' - Manchester United substitution: Mata is replaced Morgan Schneiderlin.

71' - Manchester City substitution: Nolito is replaced by Sergio Aguero.

64' - Ibrahimovic should have made it two for United. A brilliant run and cross from Rashford found the striker unmarked in the box but somehow he totally missed his kick with the goal their for the taking.

63 - Manchester City substitution: Leroy Sane is replaced by Raheem Sterling.

54' - Goal for United! Mata gives United the lead. The move started with Ibrahimovic, who played the ball to Herrera, who was taken out in the box but it didn't matter as Mata was behind him to stroke the ball home. United deserved that for the start they made to the second half.

49' - A wonderful move from United saw Pogba in on goal but a great save from Caballero touched the Frenchman's shot onto the post. Much better from the home side.

46' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the second half. Game on!

Manchester City substitution: Vincent Kompany is replaced by Alexander Kolarov.

It was a first half which will not live long in the memory. Both teams have really struggled to get a foot hold in the game and therefore it hasn't been an easy game to watch. Hopefully the second half will be a much better watch for everyone. Stay tuned as we bring you the second half live in a few minutes time!

45+1' - The referee blows his whistle to end the first half. Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City.

45' - The referee has decided to add on one minute at the end of the first half.

37' - Finally a piece of magic in the match was created by Ibrahimovic as he played a lovely through pass to Rashford but the young striker saw his goalbound shot well blocked by the City defence.

35' - Both teams continue to stiffle each other in attack as the game has seen very little chances to date. Guardiola will probaly be the happier of the two managers.

26' - Valencia receives a yellow card for a very late tackle on Fernando.

23' - Mata won a free-kick in a good position for United. Ibrahimovic stood up to take it but just like his form recently the attempt was very poor. The slippery surface is causing problems for both teams so far.

13' - Iheanacho receives the first yellow card of the game for a late challenge on Daley Blind. United really struggling to get going early on here.

2' - City should be ahead already! Navas lays one one on a plate for Iheanacho but the striker somehow put his header over the bar from so close range. Big let off for United.

1' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the game. Game on!

Manchester City substitutes: Gunn, Kolarov, Adarabioyo, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Sterling, Aguero.

Manchester United substitutes: Romero, Darmian, Fellaini, Schneiderlin, Lingard, Memphis, Young.

Manchester City starting XI: Caballero; Maffeo, Otamendi, Kompany, Clichy; Fernandinho, Garcia; Navas, Nolito, Sané; Iheanacho.

Manchester United starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Rojo, Blind, Shaw; Carrick, Herrera; Mata, Pogba, Rashford; Ibrahimovic.

The team news from Old Trafford is in! Stay Tuned.

We'll have confirmed team news at 18:45BST as Brandon Sayer takes over the reigns from Harry Robinson. Team selection will be interesting, but the set up of such a selection will be vital to the nature of the game. Will Mourinho go for a six-man defence as at Anfield or adopt a more attacking style after United's defensive woes on Sunday?

For City, injury news is mainly positive except the confirmed absence of Kevin de Bruyne good. Bacary Sagna remains on the sidelines after an injury in the October international break with France. Vincent Kompany is back in action, playing against Southampton at the weekend while Pablo Zabaleta is out alongside key player Kevin de Bruyne.

Whether Zlatan Ibrahimovic will start for United is in question, his habit of dropping deep drawing criticism from some sectors of United support. Such a habit is certainly affecting Paul Pogba, not given license to roam because a certain Swedish striker is occupying his space. Michael Carrick started for United in that emphatic win against Fenerbahce, combining well with Pogba and many United fans would welcome him back readily. Marouane Fellaini and Eric Bailly are unavailable for the Reds after injuries picked up against Chelsea while Henrikh Mkhitaryan is fit and could play, that's if Mourinho chooses to finally bring his £30million signing back into the side. Wayne Rooney, the captain who celebrated his 31st birthday recently, will undergo a late fitness test.

Things in the "capital of football" aren't smooth at the moment, but that only makes for a more enticing fixture tonight in the EFL Cup. Tactically, it will be interesting to see whether Mourinho changes from his methods that saw his United side beaten 2-1 at Old Trafford by City back in early September. For City, Guardiola has been experimenting with a three-man defence in recent weeks while Mourinho has been effectively using a six-man defence in big games like Liverpool and Chelsea.

On the Gary Neville podcast, the United legend said "there will be a massive over-reaction to the game, Jose Mourinho will come under huge pressure and it will be ramped up ahead of the derby on Wednesday. I am quite relaxed. When you are a Manchester United fan for 30 years, for 50 years, you are going to have difficult times like these and you have to accept when they come along and be mature about it. They have got a fantastic manager who has been proven in every league in Europe nearly, and they have to allow him to do his job methodically over the next two to three years, get it right."

Things in the Red half of Manchester aren't exactly rosy, either. Huge criticism of Mourinho's defensive football followed a 0-0 draw at Anfield and a 4-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge, his former stomping ground, quickly made fans forget about a good 4-1 victory against Fenerbahce. It was humiliating, the newspaper headlines the following morning were rightly unforgiving. However, fans, on the whole, are sticking by the Portuguese manager. That includes former-captain Gary Neville.

De Bruyne told Sportsmail that Guardiola "just told us to believe," because "he doesn't want us to have doubts in the way that we are playing. He wanted to make sure that we know the way we are playing now is the good way. That was the message. There are a lot of risks in how we play, we know that. I know this is not a very patient world but we are trying something very new. There will be ups and downs. Other teams will adapt to us but everything will be OK in the end. We know we have to learn everything perfectly for this to work."

City haven't won since drawing to Celtic 3-3 in the UEFA Champions League. The players, and staff, are insistent on their style of football, though, and are confident it will pay dividends soon. Kevin de Bruyne spoke about Guardiola's 50-minute dressing room team talk that followed Sunday's draw with Southampton.

Manchester is the country's capital of football of the season. With superstar players, superstar managers, superstar football should follow. Manchester City showed such form at the beginning of the season, 10 games unbeaten in all competitions, some wonderful flowing football. Yet that form has quickly dissipated and issues have shown, a very small section of City fans booed the side off after their 1-1 draw with Southampton at the weekend. Criticisms have been aired over Guardiola's choice of goalkeeper, style of play. However, if the Catalan has shown anything throughout his career, it's success.

The two giants of the managerial game have already faced off once this season, but both are in worrying spells at their respective clubs now, making this EFL Cup fixture feel like it means much more than simply a place in the next round.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of this bumper EFL Cup fixture, a Manchester derby at Old Trafford, the second of the season as Pep Guardiola shapes up to face Jose Mourinho again.