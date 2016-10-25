West Ham United 2-1 Chelsea: As it happened

21:43 - Thank you for joining me for VAVEL's coverage of West Ham's win over Chelsea, and until next time have a great evening.

21:42 - Fernandes added a second just after the restart, and Cahill's effort proved to be a consolation as the Hammers progress.

21:41' - What a night for Slaven Bilic's men. They were the weaker side in the first period but still managed to find themselves ahead from Kouyate's header.

21:40 - WEST HAM ARE THROUGH TO THE QUARTERS !

FT - West Ham 2-1 Chelsea.

90+5' - CHELSEA GET ONE BACK but it is just a consolation for the Blues with Cahill taking down the chested effort and smahes in from close range.

90+5' - GOAL West Ham 2-1 Chelsea.

90+2 - Ball through from Zaza to Payet who is one-on-one bu it is down the middle and Begovic saves.

90' - Four minutes added time at the London Stadium.

87' - Chelsea go again as Willian puts it in for Terry but he glances it wide.

85' - Willian has a driving run, before giving it to Costa who got it beyond Randolph but it was wide of the mark.

83' - Ball in from Payet which found Ayew but he couldnt direct the header goalwards from six yards out.

82' - Final change for West Ham as Antonio comes off for Zaza.

81' - Chelsea coming close as Cahill's low cross is palmed away and Hazard slides in but his effort is off the outside of the post.

78' - Sight to see for West Ham as Ayew comes on fro Lanzini, his first apperance since the opening day of the season.

76' - Booking for West Ham's for Reid's foul on Costa.

74' - Best chance for Chelsea in the second half, ball over the top to Costa who lays it back for Willian but dragged it wide. Still 2-0 West Ham.

69' - Hazard fizzed a corner into the near post, and Oscar flicked it into the side-netting.

68' - Subs all around with Fernandes off for Feghouli and Pedro been put on for Aina.

64' - Second sub of the night as Hazard replaces Chalobah.

55' - First change for Chelsea, with Batshuayi making way for Costa. Chelsea looking for a way back into the game it seems.

54' - Hammers go close again, with Noble picking up the ball after Antonio and Payet's efforts but it goes just wide of the mark.

48' - WEST HAM HAVE MADE IT TWO. It was brilliant from Fernandes as he cut in from the left and hit his effort low into the bottom corner. 2-0 HAMMERS

48' - GOAL West Ham 2-0 Chelsea

47' - Willian has his sights in early trying one from distance, but it is deflected.

45' - Match is back underway at the London Stadium !

20:34 - Hammers will be happy with the score at half-time. It was the Blues that were on top in terms of possession and chances, but it was Kouyate's goal that seperates the side's at half-time.

HT - West Ham 1-0 Chelsea

45+1 - Oscar toe pokes towards goal which spins closely inside the post and almost catches Randolph out but he does well to save.

45' - One minute added on at the London Stadium.

42' - Obiang has drived one first time from 30 yards and he hits it well but Begovic manages to keep it out.

40 ' - Chelsea dominating posesssion as they have the majority of the half, but it Kouyate's header that is the difference.

37' - Payet whips in the free-kick and it looks to be creeping in but Begovic did well to palm it away from danger.

34' - Batshuayi not having much luck as he finally manages to get a shot off but still it is easy for Randolph. Still 1-0 West Ham.

30' - End-to-end as Antonio turns Luiz and slides it into Lanzini but he dragged the effort wide from 10 yards.

28' - Kante picks the pocket of Noble and plays the one-two wih Batshuayi, but decides o square instead of shooting and ball is cleared.

26' - West Ham at it again as he puts Antonio through who tries one from distance but easy for Begovic to watch over.

21'- Chalboah collects the ball and tries one from 25 yards, but Randolph does well to tip it over.

18' - end-to-end so far with the Hammers looking for their second but Chelsea are standing firm.

15' - CLOSE it is almost 2-0, good play between Lanzini and Payet comes through to Antonoio who strikes it just wide of the post.

13' - Chelsea will felt hard done by having started the match the better side.

11' - WEST HAM TAKE THE LEAD ! Payet's ball in is cleared as Lanzini, he gives it Noble who put's it back into Kouyate who superbly put's it beyond Begovic 1-0 WEST HAM !

GOAL West Ham 1-0 Chelsea

8' - Chelsea dominating at the moment as Willian flicks it through to Kante who races into the area but it was straight at Randolph.

3' - Terry has gone for the spectacular on his return , trying the volley from Willian's corner but it just over the crossbar.

1' - And we are underway at the London Stadium !

19:43 - The players are out on the pitch and we are moments from the kick-off here !

19:27 - Little over 15 minutes until kick-off at the London Stadium the atmoshpere is beginning to pick up in Stratford !

19:05 - Antonio Conte has made seven changes from the win over United, with Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante, David Luiz and Gary Cahill the only ones surviving and John Terry is back in the squad.

19:04 - West Ham have made two changes, with Darren Randolph and defender Aaron Cresswell in for Adrian and Simone Zaza.

18:56 - Chelsea starting XI: Begovic, David Luiz, Terry, Cahill, Azpilicueta, Kante, Chalobah, Aina, Willian, Batshuayi, Oscar.

18:56 - West Ham starting XI: Randolph, Kouyate, Reid, Ogbonna, Fernandes, Obiang, Noble, Cresswell, Lanzini, Payet, Antonio.

18:54 - Team news will follow very shortly.

18:52 - It is exepected to be a great clash at the London Stadium with the city rivals battling for a place in the last eight.

18:49 - Hello everyone and welcome to VAVEL's coverage of West Ham - Chelsea.

These two clashed at the Bridge at the beginning of the season, with James Collins seemingly snatching a point after Hazard's opener. However a late strike from Diego Costa secured the 2-1 win.

Results have been a mixed bag between these two London sides for the past few seasons, but it the Blues that have the advantage so far in the current campaign.

Above: Diego Costa celebrating his goal in Chelsea's 2-1 victory over West Ham | Photo: Getty Images

For the visitors, Fabregas and Branislav Ivanovic will face late assessments to see their fitness, while both Willian and Oscar are back in contention having been absent for personal reasons.

Andy Carroll, Arthur Maskuaku, Andre Ayew, Gokhan Tore, Sam Byram and Diafra Sakho will all be absent.

Bilic has hinted that he will be fielding a strong side, as his side looks to secure their place in the last eight. Aaron Cresswell has returned from suspension, while Darren Randolph might be a slight doubt, not sitting on the bench for the last two games with a minor injury.

Above: West Ham's Aaron Cresswell in training ahead of their clash with Chelsea | Photo: Getty Images

It was close call for the Blues to get to this point in the competition, with two extra-time goals from Cesc Fabregas, giving them the 4-2 win over Leicester City.

They showed their credentials in the defeats of Hull City and Leicester City, but their stand-out performance was on Sunday when they welcomed Jose Mourinho back to the bridge. Goals from Pedro, Gary Cahill, Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante gave them a comfortable 4-0 win over Manchester United.

Since their humbling defeat to Arsenal, Conte's side have proved unstoppable, scoring nine goals in their last three matches and conceding none.

It has been a bright start to Conte's tenure at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues just a point off the top in fourth position.

However they will face a tough test, as they welcome a Chelsea that is currently in a rich vein of form.

Above: Chelsea celebrating one of their four goals in their win over Manchester United | Photo: Getty Images

Despite having the better of the chances, it looked like the contest would be heading to extra-time, but a late strike from Dimitri Payet saved their blushes, and will be hoping for a easy contest in Wednesday's clash.

The Hammers have only played one game so far in this season's EFL Cup, and even that proved trouble for the Premier League side, as they welcomed minnows Accrington Stanley to Stratford.

They relieved some of the strain with the narrow 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace, and a late goal from Winston Reid continued their good run of form on Saturday, with the 1-0 victory over a struggling Sunderland.

Optimism around the move to the London Stadium was gone very quickly, with West Ham winning just one league match in their opening seven fixtures, which brought pressure on Slaven Bilic's men.

Despite their poor start to the season, West Ham seem to be on the rise once again, and will be looking to make it three wins on the spin in all competitions when they welcome Antonio Conte's men.

Above: Winston Reid celebrating his goal in West Ham's 1-0 win over Sunderland | Photo: Getty Images

