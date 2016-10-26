Opinion: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has a mountain to climb to feature regularly for Arsenal

Despite shining in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Reading in the EFL Cup, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will struggle to get minutes in the Premier League.

In recent week’s ‘The Ox’ has announced his frustration in being made surplus to requirements by boss Arsene Wenger.

Through no fault of his own, the England international has suffered several injuries which have hampered his progression.

Fellow teammates Theo Walcott and Alex Iwobi have flourished much to the dismay of the onlooking Chamberlain.

Walcott has for years carried bags of potential but only now is he displaying such. The 27-year-old, who like Chamberlain was a prodigy of Southampton’s academy, has scored five goals in nine appearances, equalling his tally from the previous two campaigns.

Additionally, youngster Alex Iwobi has been hailed by fellow teammate Mesut Ozil as a similar player to legend of the game Jay Jay Okocha.

Could Chamberlain be playing elsewhere come Janaury?

The Ox recently told Sky Sports, the following: “I'd be lying if I wasn't going to sit here and say that it has crossed my mind that I need more game time.

As a footballer, you want to play every game. Me being myself, I'm not happy when I'm not playing.

There is going to come a time in my career, and I think I'm approaching that, when I do need to be getting more regular football.”

The 23-year-old bagged an impressive brace last night which signifies the reason why Wenger acquired his services all those years ago. However, the young winger could easily depart and represent another top club within English football.

Wenger believes the performances of Walcott are spurring on Chamberlain in an attempt to outshine him and has noticed an increased mental strength in ‘The Ox’.

Oxlade-Chamberlain despite recognisable improvement could follow in the footsteps of fellow teammate Jack Wilshere, and be temporarily offloaded for more playing time.

All the player can do is bide his time and keep working hard to impress his manager. However, the odds may be stacked against him featuring in this season's starting eleven.