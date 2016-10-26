Divock Origi: It won't be easy, but Liverpool want to go all the way and win the EFL Cup

Divock Origi sees no reason Liverpool can't look to go on and win the EFL Cup after their 2-1 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur.

A Daniel Sturridge brace helped the Reds book their place in the final eight of the competition, the Englishman firing home in either half at Anfield.

It came despite Jürgen Klopp making 11 changes to his line-up, handing one debut and one full debut, and Origi feels that they can target going one better this year after losing to Manchester City in the final last year.

Origi told Liverpoolfc.com that they "want to go until the end" and admitted that while it "won't be easy" for Liverpool, they "showed a lot of character" against Spurs and now just "have to play with a big heart every time."

"I'm sure that we have the quality to go until the end," continued the Belgium international, who came on as a substitute with 10 minutes to go in last year's final - which the Reds lost on penalties to City.

Sturridge is a 'top striker', says young Belgian

The 21-year-old established himself as first-choice forward under Klopp by last April, but has made just three starts this season - all in the League Cup.

But he was one of the best players on the pitch before he left the pitch with cramp mid-way through the second-half, Origi admitting he enjoyed playing alongside Sturridge up top.

He accepted that it had "been a while" since he'd last played 90 minutes and said that he had to "get in the game", but that once he did that he "enjoyed the game."

Origi declared that the Liverpool team as a whole grew into the game the more it "went on", insisting that they the longer it went on "the more we found each other and the more we had the automatism in the group."

On playing alongside Sturridge, he continued: "We tried helping each other and that's a good thing. I think we tried to look for each other and we're very happy that Daniel scored."

He called his teammate "a top striker" and said that they "created the chances all together" which he believes is a "good thing" because they "have a lot of otpions everywhere."

Origi: Reds showed big heart to beat Spurs

The Reds' No.27 also revealed that the manager entrusted the quality of the youth and fringe players within the squad to shine as he said that they were "very happy" with the result and the performance.

He noted that they went into the game knowing it would be "intensive" but said that they "showed big heart" and that having a mix of "young players and experienced players" they just tried "to enjoy the game and keep control of the game."

"At the beginning we had to find each other," Origi said, also talking about the fact Klopp "changed the formation" but told them "just to play with our qualities" and that he "believed in the team 100 per-cent" because they "have a lot of quality in the group."