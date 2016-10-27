Arsenal striker Lucas Perez ruled out for six weeks with ligament damage

Arsenal striker Lucas Perez is set to be out for six weeks after picking up an ankle injury during Wednesday night's EFL Cup clash against Reading.

The Spaniard was taken off in the 72nd minute after being tackled by Reading centre-back Danzell Gravenberch, and it has been confirmed that the 28-year-old has damaged ligaments in his ankle as a result of the challenge.

Perez is set to miss a huge number of key games for the Gunners, including a North London derby in early November, Arsenal’s home tie to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, and the Gunners’ trip to Old Trafford on November 19th.

A slow start to life in England

The former Deportivo la Coruna striker has seen little game time at the Emirates Stadium since his £17million move to North London over the summer.

Perez impressed suitors from around Europe when the Deportivo striker scored an impressive 17 goals in 37 appearances for the La Liga side, and the Spaniard broke a 22-year-old Deportivo record for the most goals scored in consecutive games.

Perez has only featured six times for the Gunners in all competitions this season, starting just three of them, and Perez’s only goals so far for Arsenal have come in the league cup, both against Nottingham Forest.

Perez also registered two assists against Ludogrets in Arsenal’s 6-0 demolition job on the Bulgarian side, after the Spaniard entered the frame an hour into the match.

An injury-hit season

Arsenal have already been hit with injuries to key players this season. Aaron Ramsey pulled his hamstring in the opening day of the season against Liverpool, and the Welshman has only just returned to training.

Olivier Giroud has also been in and out of the squad this season due to a thigh injury, however the Frenchman is now back in full training, and even made a cameo in Arsenal’s EFL Cup game against Reading.