Kilbane heaps praise on Arter

Former Everton star Kevin Kilbane has praised Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter, saying that his countryman has been one of the best players in the league this season and has backed Arter to shine for his international side.

The 26-year-old, who has made nine appearances so far this term for Eddie Howe's men, has been one of the most impressive performers at the Dean Court. Apart from that, Arter has racked up two assists too.

As good as anything

Arter, who joined Bournemouth back in 2010 from conference division outfit Woking for a meagre sum of £4,000, put in a tireless shift in the Cherries' impressive draw at home to title chasing Tottenham Hotspur last Saturday.

Kilbane told the Bournemouth Echo that Arter is one of those players who have really 'stepped up their game' since their promotion to the Premier League and during Bournemouth's 1-0 win over Everton, Arter's performance highlighted how good he is.

The former winger told that the 'level up' for Arter is playing regular international football for Ireland, which is a very different ball game altogether. Kilbane also said that Arter 'will be able to handle any pressure which comes his way' when he commences playing regular international football for his country.

The 39-year-old also highlighted the need for Ireland to have quality players and suggested that there an abundance of players who 'have been playing at the level Harry Arter has over the past year'.

An impressive rise to prominence

Arter, who happens to former Tottenham and Chelsea midfielder's brother-in-law, could not feature in 17 league games for Bournemouth last season due to injuries and failed to take part in the Euros for Ireland due to them. He is yet to feature in an international competitive game for the men in Green, despite having made his debut for the Green Army against England in June 2015.

But, the midfielder is expected to be back for Ireland in the upcoming international break, that will see them take on Austria in the World Cup qualifier. As far as league action goes, Arter is likely to take part in Bournemouth clash against Middlebrough at Riverside on Saturday.