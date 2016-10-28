Slaven Bilic determined to get the focus back on football ahead of Everton clash

West Ham United manager, Slaven Bilic has said that he will look to turn the focus back to football, ahead of his side's clash with Everton.

Back to football

The Hammers have been a rich vein of form, as they made it three wins on the spin midweek, when they welcomed city rivals Chelsea to the London Stadium. Goals from Cheikhou Kouyate and Edmilison Fernandes gave them the 2-0 victory in the EFL Cup.

However their passage into the last eight was tarnished by crowd trouble, with both sets of fans clashing towards the end of Wednesday's contest.

The Hammers have said they will look to ban and arrest those responsible, but Bilic said he wants the focus to return to the football.

“Yes, but I’m trying to get the focus back on the team! We are playing good at the moment," he said. "Those three wins – two in the league and one in the cup – we have to build on."

He continued: "We are positive but we are expecting an extremely difficult game on Sunday. If we continue to play like this and improve, then we have a chance.”

Above: Dimitri Payet celebrating his goal in West Ham's 3-2 win over Everton last season | Photo: Getty Images

Don't know what to expect

Hammers fans will have fond memories of their trip to Goodison Park last season, with a 90th-minute winner from Dimitri Payet giving them 3-2 victory, but the Croatian coach admitted that he doesn't know what to expect this time around.

"I don’t know what I expect this year, but I know it’ll be a very difficult game," he explained. "They started the season really great, then they’ve had a little dip in form according to points."

Bilic concluded: "They’re at home, have a great squad, great individuals and are very well organised and, as I said, I can’t wait because it should be a great game of football.”

West Ham United will take on Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, October 30 with kick-off at 1:30pm GMT.