Howe: "We were a yard off"

Following a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday, Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe admitted that his side was a 'yard off' from the way they had performed in the previous weeks.

Goals from Gaston Ramirez, who previously plied his trade with Bournemouth's arch-rivals Southampton, handed Boro the lead in the first half, while a Stewart Downing strike early in the second half doubled the advantage, helping Aitor Karanka's men to their second win of the season.

"We have to take the blame"

Howe was evidently frustrated after the defeat and didn't back away from admitting the mistakes that his Cherries side made in the game.

The 38-year-old Englishman told reporters in his post-match press conference: "Whenever you get beaten you have to give the opposition credit, but from our perspective we certainly have to look at ourselves and take the blame."

Howe said that his side didn't perform as good as it did in the last two or three games and weren't the side they were supposed to be 'from start to finish.'

One of the faults, that helped Middlesbrough in winning the game comfortable, according to Howe was that the ball was being moved around slowly, 'which is unlike' Bournemouth.

Howe also criticized the lack of aggressive pressing off the ball, which has become a crucial part of Bournemouth's armory of late.

Another reason for their defeat, said Howe, was 'the decision making outside the box', which he dubbed as 'disappointing'. The former Bournemouth manager also emphasized on how his men were 'shooting from silly distances'.

The game saw the returning Andrew Surman sustain a hamtring injury, derailing his comeback as the South Africa born midfielder limped. Howe said: "It looks like a hamstring but I don't know how serious it is."

A one off?

The defeat at Riverside was Bournemouth's first in five games in all competitions, as their lost defeat in the League Cup third round against Preston North End at Dean Court around a month ago.

Still tenth in league, with the likes of Southampton, West Ham, Swansea and Stoke yet to play their game, Bournemouth will take on David Moyes' rock bottom Sunderland at Vitality Stadium next Saturday.