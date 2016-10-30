Watford 1-0 Hull City: Player ratings as mistake leaves Tigers' empty handed

Hull City couldn’t build on their recent cup success after a late own goal denied the Tigers a point at Watford. Here’s how Mike Phelan’s men performed at Vicarage Road.

Goalkeeper and defence

David Marshall: Was robbed of a first clean sheet at his new team. He hardly had a save to make and couldn’t do anything about Dawson’s unfortunate own goal. He commanded his area and justified his position in the starting 11 over Eldin Jakupovic. (6)

Harry Maguire: Played on the right side of an untried back three and helped stop Watford’s fast start. Dealt well with the threat of the Hornets’ attack throughout the game, especially on only his second Premier League start. (7)

Michael Dawson: The unfortunate own goal overshadowed what was an excellent performance. He marshalled the back three with his usual composure, blocking numerous goal attempts from the home team. (7)

Curtis Davies: Defended well on the left-hand side, thwarting the danger of Watford’s right sided attack, stopping Nordin Amrabat and he also got to grips with the front two, Odion Ighalo and Troy Deeney. (7)

Ahmed Elmohamady: Was a threat going forward on the counter attack and looked more secure when defending with the added support behind him. He couldn’t find that final ball after carrying the ball on many occasions. (6)

Sam Clucas: The other wing-back didn’t have a good day. Amrabat used his pace and trickery to leave the youngster, who spent a lot of the game walking a tightrope of being sent off, beaten all ends up. His toughest test in the Premier League yet. (5)

Midfield and attack

Markus Henriksen: Was involved throughout, having a neat game. His excellent work rate, pressing all throughout the game, and his stamina, allowing him to perform to his best throughout. Made the Tigers’ tough to break down. (6)

Jake Livermore: After his solid performance at Bristol City in the EFL Cup in the week, he followed that up with another controlling game at Vicarage Road. He looked to enjoy his role in the holding midfield role. Protected the defence well and provided some good passages of play going forward. (7)

Ryan Mason: Forced Gomes into a save when shooting from long range and contributed largely to Hull’s composed build up play. He was clever on the ball and constantly moved into space looking for the ball. (6)

Will Keane: Full of energy and effort in the Tigers’ attack and he flicked the ball on for Hernandez that created the best chance of the game. Other times, however, his end product was frustrating but he did come close with an effort from distance. (6)

Abel Hernandez: Wasted the previously mentioned chance and didn’t get over this for the rest of the game. He did cause the hosts some problems with his movement but didn’t have another clear cut opportunity.

Substitutes

David Meyler: Came on with 15 minutes to go for Keane. Was introduced to stabilise the Tiger’s but his game time coincided with the goal. (6)

Jarred Bowen: Came on for Henriksen near the final whistle so didn’t play long enough for a rating. But he did make his Premier League debut in the defeat. (N/A)