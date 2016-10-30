Rui Faria insists Manchester United will have better days after Burnley stalemate

Manchester United assistant Rui Faria has insisted that the Red Devils will have better days after their frustrating 0-0 draw with Burnley.

There will be better days

It was another frustrating afternoon at Old Trafford, with United producing 37 chances against Sean Dyche's side, but still failed to find the back of the net. Mourinho's side haven't won in their last four league games, with eight points separating them from the top spot, but Faria insisted that there is better days to come.

“Football is a little bit like this," Faria told manutd.com. "There are moments when you create so many chances and the ball doesn’t go in. You can’t score a goal. There are moments when you create one or two chances and you score."

He continued: "But I think it is important to say that when we play well, when we believe and when we create so many chances then good things will happen. The goals will start coming and this is what we need to believe."

Faria concluded: "The boys deserve more than what happened today. We will have better days for sure and happy days but, again, I want to congratulate all of them because they were fantastic.”

Luck was against us

United's went from bad to worse, when midfielder Ander Herrera saw red, and the Spaniard admitted that he hadn't experienced such a thing on the pitch.

“It was unbelievable,” Herrera said. “I was speaking with Juan [Mata] and we both agreed we have never experienced something like that on the pitch."

He continued: "We created 20 or 22 chances, we controlled the game for 90 minutes and to not score is unbelievable."

Herrera concluded: "We had the luck against us and hopefully, one day, we can get a fair result like a 5-0 or 6-0 win.”

Manchester United will take on Fenerbahce in the Europa League at the Şükrü Saracoğlu on Thursday, November 3 with kick-off at 6pm BST.