Middlesbrough player ratings vs AFC Bournemouth: Who shone in the much-needed win?

Middlesbrough recorded their first home victory of the season after a 2-0 win over Bournemouth at the Riverside.

Goals from Gaston Ramirez and Stewart Downing either side of half time gave Aitor Karanka’s side a much-needed three points, which moves them up to 14th in the table.

But who impressed for the home side? Here are the player ratings.

Goalkeeper and defence

Victor Valdes (7) - The Spanish shot-stopper made a brilliant save to deny King in the first half but didn’t have too much to do after that.

Antonio Barragan (7) - Made a couple of runs forward from right back in the first half and looked comfortable in defence.

Ben Gibson (7) - England manager Gareth Southgate was in the crowd and he would have been impressed by another commanding performance from the centre half

Calum Chambers (7) - Came back into the side after missing the Arsenal game. Justified his selection after making several important interceptions and blocks, including one to deny Adam Smith late on.

George Friend (7.5) - The fans' favourite didn’t put a foot wrong at the back and added a threat going forward on the left.

Midfield and attack

Adam Clayton (7) - The industries midfielder stuck to his task of protecting the back four and kept a close eye on Jack Wilshere in the middle of the park.

Adam Forshaw (7) - A disciplined performance in midfield, which included a couple of inviting passes for the players in front of him.

Adama Traore (7) - The pacey winger provided a threat on the break and started the move for the second goal. He sometimes lacked an end-product though.

Stewart Downing (7) - His crossing sometimes let him down but in the end his hard-working performance was capped off with a goal.

Gaston Ramirez (8) - Boro’s star man and the match-winner. The Uruguayan worked tirelessly until he was substituted on 60 minutes. His stunning goal sparked the game into life.

Alvaro Negredo (6) - Good knock-down to set up Downing’s goal, however the Spanish striker was anonymous for most of the game.

Subs

Grant Leadbitter (6) - Made his first appearance of the season and slotted into midfield comfortably.

Jordan Rhodes (N/A) - Replaced Negredo with five minutes to go, not enough time to give a fair rating.

Viktor Fischer (N/A) - Replaced Traore with five minutes to go, not enough time to give a fair rating.