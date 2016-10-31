Herrera backs Zlatan Ibrahimovic to return to goalscoring form at Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has tipped Zlatan Ibrahimovic to get back to his best over the next few weeks after his goal drought continued over the weekend.

The Swedish striker hasn't scored since the 1-0 win over Zorya Luhansk in late September, but in the Premier League, his last goal was in the defeat to Manchester City on September 10.

Zlatan's form deteriorating since blistering start

The 35-year-old has missed key game-changing opportunities against City, Watford, Liverpool, Chelsea and now Burnley which a star of his calibre should be eating up.

United had 37 shots against Burnley, with Ibrahimovic involved in most of them, but team-mate Ander Herrera is positive that the Swede will improve.

"If one player can get back and pass this moment it's him because his attitude, his character, the way he works," stated Herrera.

​"I have no doubt he is going to score a lot of goals for us. But it is not only him, we have missed a lot of chances, not only him."

Herrera continued, saying that while his goalscoring form is poor currently, "he is giving us a lot of things for the team," and "some of the chances we created came because of him, so we cannot tell him anything."

The Spaniard finished by saying ​"we have one of the best striker's in the world and his attitude, his character is top."

​​Herrera was wrongly sent off during the second half against Burnley, in which was one of just a handful of poor decisions from Mark Clattenburg, after he slipped and stopped Jeff Hendrik on his way. Herrera has been in fantastic form for the Red Devils and will be missed during the away game to Swansea next Sunday.

"The character of the team is good but we don't have the luck with us right now" added Herrera.