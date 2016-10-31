Blind admits frustration at draw with Burnley after 11 shots on target

Speaking after Manchester United's draw against Burnley on Saturday, Daley Blind admitted that he was very frustrated that the team didn't manage to secure the three points given how many chances the team had to score.

Blind frustrated with Burnley draw

During the game at Old Trafford, United had 37 shots on goal with 11 being on target. This was the most many people have seen from United for a long time but everyone saw an inspired performance from Burnley keeper Tom Heaton and wasteful finishing from United's frontmen

Therefore, Blind believes that the team only have themselves to blame for not winning the game and it's frustrating given how much the result damages United's top four hopes.

Blind told MUTV after the game that "it is hard to believe" that the game finished in a 0-0 draw as "we created 15 chances" but somehow the the team didn't manage to "score one goal" which meant that the result wasn't very good.

The defender added that he felt that "we made the keeper that good because we missed chances" at crucial periods which gave him more confidence to get "into his game" and therefore shut the team out which now means the club are seven points outside the top four places.

United must close gap on top four places

Blind felt that "as a team performance" against Burnley "we were positive and brought a lot of energy" which has been lacking in a few of their games this season. The defender felt that the team also "did well in defence" to stop Burnley creating anything but claimed that "it's frustrating" that they couldn't get the win the performance deserved.

After the draw it is imperative now that United do not slip up in their next games so that the gap doesn't get any bigger than it already is to the other teams. The team now play two very difficult matches this week with a trip to Istanbul first on Thursday to play Fenerbahce in the Uefa Europa League.