Shearer urges Mourinho to use Rashford up front with Ibrahimovic at Manchester United

Former England international Alan Shearer has suggested that the current problems that Manchester United are facing in the Premier League could be fixed if Marcus Rashford played in a front two alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Shearer feels Rashford would compliment Ibrahimovic's game up front together

Rashford has had to settle for a regular spot on the right wing for United in the last few games which has seen the team only win one game in the last six games.

The latest failure came against Burnley on Saturday and speaking in his role as a pundit on Match of the Day, Shearer says that United need more pace beside Ibrahimovic to stretch teams much more.

Shearer suggested that "Ibrahimovic looked better when Rashford went up front" in the second half against Burnley as it "added more pace to the game" which United need in order to create more chances in games.

The former striker went on to say that "Ibrahimovic has never been blessed with great pace" which makes it difficult for him as "when you get to your thirties" you start to "lose a yard of pace" which is when you need help in games from other players.

Rashford and Ibrahimovic will ask more questions of opposition defences, says Shearer

Shearer added that he feels that pace is "what Manchester United need" in the team to start picking up positive results and to have Ibrahimovic up front along with "Rashford to ask more questions" of opposition defences is something that can work very well for Jose Mourinho going forward in the upcoming games.

Against Burnley Ibrahimovic really struggled to put the ball in the net as he missed a number of big opportunities for the team to score.

Before Rashford was moved to wing he was scoring goals for fun so therefore both players could compliment each other very well which will only benefit the team as they look to close the gap to the other teams at the top of the table.