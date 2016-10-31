Stoke City vs Swansea City: Swans Predicted XI in relegation six-pointer

Ahead of Monday Night Football, a look at Swansea City’s probable lineup for their trip to Stoke City.

Goalkeeper and defence

Lukasz Fabianski - Off the back of a clean sheet against Watford last week, just his second shutout of the season. Lukasz Fabianski however has been one of Swansea’s star performers, and barring injury will play against Stoke.

Kyle Naughton - The full-back will have to step up the defensive side of his game this week, facing Marko Arnautovic, but he could also be given more licence to go forward as the opposing winger isn’t in the Stoke team for his defensive qualities. Kyle Naughton versus Arnautovic could be one of the battles of the game, and very well could decide the outcome.

Mike van der Hoorn - Last week Bob Bradley rightly made the bold call to drop Federico Fernandez and Jordi Amat, and bring in Mike van der Hoorn and Alfie Mawson. The latter pair were outstanding against a tough duo of Odion Ighalo and Troy Deeney and they deserve to start once again.

Alfie Mawson - There were a few surprises in last week’s team selection, but none bigger than Mawson’s inclusion. He has been tipped for a bright future, but very few expected him to look so calm and assured on his Premier League debut.

Neil Taylor - The Welshman didn’t have his greatest performance last week, but he does seem to be Bradley’s first-choice left-back over Stephen Kingsley.

Midfield

Jack Cork - He was dropped for Ki Sung-Yeung last week, and the Korean did put a good shift in, but away to Stoke is definitely more of a Jack Cork game.

Leon Britton - The Swansea stalwart is arguably as crucial to the side as he ever has been. Leon Britton is 34 now, and three managers have tried fading him out, but Swansea just don’t function as well without their metronome in the middle of the park.

Gylfi Sigurdsson - The Icelandic midfielder spurned a few good chances to win the game last week, but he is still Swansea’s best player and barring injury it would be a surprise to see him not start.

Forwards

Modou Barrow - Swansea don’t have many creators in the squad, but Modou Barrow definitely is one. With Nathan Dyer still out injured, Barrow definitely starts in this system.

Fernando Llorente - Borja Baston started against Watford last week, and played quite well, but Fernando Llorente changed the game when he came on. The long-term plan is definitely for Baston to start, but while he is still finding his feet in the Premier League, Llorente can see more gametime. Extra height away to Stoke will do Swansea no harm either.

Wayne Routledge - Jefferson Montero could be fit for the game, but if he is then he is more likely to come off the bench. Bradley might be hesitant to start both Montero and Barrow though given that they are both lacking defensively.