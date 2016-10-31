Watford 1-0 Hull City: How did the Hornets rate against the Tigers

Watford managed to come away from their game with Hull City with all three points, despite not having a shot on target all game.

Michael Dawson’s late own goal gave the Hornets the victory that their performance warranted, but for a long time it had the feeling of a goalless encounter.

Walter Mazzarri’s side did strike the post twice inside the first 10 minutes, and looked the more likely to score and here is how we rated the players.

Defence keep third clean-sheet in-a-row

Heurelho Gomes (6 out of 10) – Barely anything to do, one save to make from Abel Hernandez, and he could have thrown his hat onto the ball.

Younes Kaboul (7 out of 10) – Two chances at goal, one striking the bar early in the game, played well and looked solid at the back.

Sebastian Prodl (6 out of 10) – Broke forward a few times and should have done better with a chance before half-time, defensively he looked good along with Kaboul.

Miguel Britos (6 out of 10) – Hernandez’s chance was as a result of Prodl’s defending, other than that, the back four looked solid.

Nordin Amrabat (8 out of 10) – A good afternoon for the full-back, caused his opposing number havoc in the game and performed well defensively when needed.

Pereyra and Capoue stand out

Roberto Pereyra (7 out of 10) – One of the best players for Watford against Hull, always looked sharp on the ball and looked to make something happen each time.

Etienne Capoue (7 out of 10) – Picked up his game compared to the last two games, looked composed under possession, and moved the ball well.

Valon Behrami (5 out of 10) – Not the best of afternoons, slow to close down and challenge players, and also picked up a booking for a needless challenge.

Jose Holebas (6 out of 10) – Worked hard, but was outshone by Amrabat on the other side of the field, and produced some good deliveries into the box.

Limited chances for forward’s

Odion Ighalo (6 out of 10) – Played well, held up play well and created a chance for his strike partner in the second-half, but looked too keen, if anything, to score.

Troy Deeney (5 out of 10) – Fairly quiet game for the skipper, didn’t see much of the ball in the game, second-half chance was blocked.

Late substitutes for Watford

Juan Camilo Zuinga (N/A) – Came on for Amrabat with five minutes to go, little time to make an impact.

Daryl Janmaat (7 out of 10) – Linked up well with Amrabat down the right, looked sharp after coming on for Kaboul.

Christian Kabasele (N/A) – Replaced Prodl with barely any time left, done his job, but again, little time to make an impact.