Michail Antonio insists West Ham can pick themselves up after Everton defeat

West Ham United forward, Michail Antonio has insisted that the Hammers can pick themselves up, after their unbeaten run of four games ended with the 2-0 defeat to Everton.

We can do it again

Slaven Bilic's side headed to Goodison Park in a rich vein of form, with a draw against Middlesbrough, and victories over Crystal Palace, Sunderland and Chelsea under their belts.

However their good run came to an end, with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley giving Ronald Koeman's side the win, but Antonio insisted that the Hammers can dust themselves off and start again when they take on Stoke City on Saturday.

"We have to pick ourselves up because we were unbeaten in four games and we know we can do it again," Antonio told whufc.com. “We want another win next weekend against Stoke at London Stadium."

He explained: "These things happen in football. We have got to pick ourselves and go again."

Antonio said: “We could sense it was not going to be our day. Things were not coming off for us but we still put in a good performance and kept fighting until the end.”

Lacking composure

It was far from a bad performance from Bilic's men, but goalkeeper Adrian believes that the side lost their composure after Lukaku's opening strike.

"The play was so open in the first half and us and them both had good chances,” Adrian commented. "The first goal for them was a little lucky and then we started to lose our composure and they scored again."



He continued: “Everyone is disappointed and the second half was not good enough for us. But we need to keep going and concentrate on the next game.



Adrian concluded, “Every game in the Premier League is tough. We need to keep working harder for the next game and we will have another good opportunity at home next week.”

West Ham United will take on Stoke City at the London Stadium on Saturday, November 5 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.