Slaven Bilic: We should have taken something against Everton

West Ham's three-game winning streak was ended on Sunday after they were beaten 2-0 by Everton. In a closely contested game, it was the hosts who came away with all three points thanks to second-half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley.

Everton were more lethal, says Bilic

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the West Ham United manager was disappointed, "I have the feeling, you are always not happy after a defeat, but I am more disappointed today because we should have taken something from this game." In a match which saw both teams create chances to score, it was the home side who came out on top.

"I'm not saying they didn't deserve to win, because at the end of the day they were more mature when the game was on the line, but we should have done better with the start we had."

He continued "They were more lethal when offered something from us and we didn't take our chances."

'A pleasure to watch Lukaku play'

Everton's Romelu Lukaku caught praise from the West Ham boss after the game. The Belgian forward continued to cause problems throughout the game, grabbing a goal and an assist to continue his recent good form.

"He's a world-class player," insists Bilic. "On one hand it's a pleasure to see him live when the game is open; his pace, strength, physique and the plan in his head."

"Of course he is a world class player and he always seems to do it against us!"

This result means West Ham are 16th in the league, with an important match at home to Stoke City next up. However, Bilic has no cause for concern, stating "We didn't go high flying after three wins, and likewise we're not going to drop after one defeat."