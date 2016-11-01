James Milner likely to return to Liverpool starting line-up for Watford clash after return to training

James Milner is likely to return to the Liverpool side when they entertain Watford at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The newly-converted left-back missed out on the Reds' 4-2 win at Crystal Palace last weekend after illness kept him out of training for much of the build-up.

But the vice-captain has since returned to training from his virus and looks set to reprise his role in place of Alberto Moreno, although the former Sevilla defender performed largely well in the win over Palace.

Milner joined his teammates at Melwood on Tuesday, after they had been granted two days off in the aftermath of the win at Selhurst Park - in which the No.7 was reportedly desperate to feature.

However, the club's medical staff ruled him out as a precaution and he didn't travel at all to the capital.

Milner to replace Moreno for Watford clash

The retired England international has been in inspired form in his new position, taking over from Moreno after the Spaniard's erratic display away at Arsenal on the opening day.

Since then, Milner has made the role his own - much to the surprise of many - adding welcome balance in attack and defence on the left side of the back-four.

And although Moreno was much improved against Palace, he still seemed susceptible defensively - particularly in the second-half - and was guilty of failing to close down the cross for the Eagles' second goal of the evening.

As such, Jürgen Klopp could turn to 30-year-old Milner when Liverpool welcome Watford to Merseyside looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 12 games and maintain pace with Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the table.

Few, if any, other changes are expected unless injuries force the manager's hand - with the likes of Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi still left trying to battle their way into the starting eleven given the performances of the side with Roberto Firmino as the frontman.