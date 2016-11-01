David Moyes admits Sunderland are in 'damning' situation as Wearsiders are confirmed as worst-ever Premier League starters

Sunderland manager David Moyes has admitted that his side's start to the season has been "damning", and has led to him spending his Saturday nights "in a darkened room somewhere" as his side remain winless after amassing just two points so far this season.

Black Cats in perilous predicament at the foot of the top-flight

The Black Cats are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and are now eight points away from safety following Saturday's 4-1 home defeat to Arsenal, in which they conceded three quickfire goals shortly after equalising to crumble in embarrassing fashion.

Speaking to journalists, Moyes said that after experiencing "450, 500 games in the Premier League you keep doing what you've always done".

The Scotsman was also keen to stress that he does not "want to get too caught up in the whole thing" and prefers to focus on what lies ahead rather than the mistakes of the past, although he did admit that his side are "in a difficult situation" after their awful start ot the campaign.

Boss is feeling the pain of a record breaking start

Sunderland's only two points came in 1-1 draws against Southampton and West Brom, with the former a particularly frustrating result as the Wearsiders concded a late goal after going ahead in the second half just as they did in the same fixture last season.

Speaking about his poor record as Sunderland boss, Moyes said that "it does make me feel lousy" but added that he has "got to take it" and move forward in the hopes of saving the Black Cats and perhaps his own job with sections of fans now baying for blood.

The Black Cats make their longest away trip of the season on Saturday, when they will face 10th placed Bournemouth who will certainly fancy their chances against an apathetic looking Sunderland side.

Even an unlikely win would probably not be enough to lift Moyes' men from the foot of the Premier League table, with 19th placed Swansea sitting three points ahead of them going into the weekend.