Sebastian Larsson returns from injury

Finally, some good news for Sunderland fans as David Moyes has confirmed that Sebastian Larsson has returned to "full training" this week. The news has come as quite a surprise as Larsson wasn't scheduled to return until January, meaning the midfielder has come back three months ahead of schedule.

Moyes hails 'incredible' return

The Seedish international's return was described as "incredible" by his manager and the news will have created a fantastic buzz and atmosphere around the Sunderland squad, something that it desperately needed. The Sunderland boss confirmed that he will still need the "best part of three to four weeks" before being brought back into the team as he needs to return to full match fitness.

Moyes is hopeful that his return to first team involvement will be "quicker" but insisted he doesn't want to "risk his injury too soon" as he has done "really well" to return this quickly. Larsson is set to be involved with some under-23 fixtures in order to get match fit again before he is brought back into Premier League action.

Other players set to return

Larsson isn't the only player that is returning to action for Sunderland as Vito Mannone is also ready to come back "much quicker" than expected after being out of action since August with an elbow injury. The shot-stopper has been undergoing an "awful lot of goalkeeping work and diving" as he prepares to get back between the sticks which Moyes revealed isn't "far away".

Another player who is working hard to return is Fabio Borini who Moyes has claimed has begun "running" which is a sign that he is coming closer to making a return as well. With three players all coming back into contention soon there will be a huge boost for Moyes who will be preparing to have extra options and three first team quality players being at his disposal as he continues to work hard to keep Sunderland in the top flight.