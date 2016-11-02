Hector Bellerin is a Barcelona transfer target

Hector Bellerin is labelled by many as the Premier League’s best full-back. The 21-year-old has pace, intelligence and composure, a trait rare among many young players.

The Spanish international made his Arsenal debut in 2013, and has since delivered the goods on the pitch consistently. At the start of last season Bellerin put pen to paper and signed a new long term contract with the club.

Prior to such occurring the young right back was linked with a move to Barcelona where his career began. Bellerin was yet another good player to emerge from the infamous La Masia youth academy.

Bellerin vowes to stay true to Arsenal

During this period of heavy speculation the 21-year-old declared that he would not follow in the footsteps of Cesc Fabregas, and return to his club of origin. Bellerin said: “I came here to stay and cement my place in the first team and be here for four more years. If I wanted to have played for Barcelona in the future I would have just stayed there."

He added, "I made that decision when I was young to come over here, and I’m not thinking about my future, I’m just thinking about playing for Arsenal and doing well.”

Despite saying all this it is known that a player can easily change their mind. One minute they are kissing the club crest, the next they are out the door.

It is safe to assume that Bellerin would be an ideal player for Barcelona to secure. Since the departure of Dani Alves to Juventus this summer, both Alex Vidal and Sergi Roberto have faltered in their attempts to fill his shoes.

Last night's Champions League tie with Manchester City made it clear that Roberto leaves much to be desired in the way of defensive attributes.

Bellerin for now remains in North London under the watchful eye of boss Arsene Wenger.

With just over two years of his current contract remaining and little in silverware to show for his time at Arsenal, could his head be turned by the possibility of being able to play withthe likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar?