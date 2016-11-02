Aaron Ramsey confident Arsenal will beat Spurs in Sunday's North London Derby

November is typically a bad month for Arsenal, but midfielder Aaron Ramsey believes the side can end Tottenham Hotspur's unbeaten league run this weekend.

The sides are set to meet this Sunday at The Emirates Stadium in what is expected to be a crucial game for both sides as they vie for the Premier League title.

Opponents Spurs boast an impressive record thus far this campaign having played ten games, winning five and drawing just as many.

Following the Gunners' impressive fight-back against Ludogorets in the Champions League on Tuesday, Welshman Ramsey believes the team are ‘brimming with confidence’.

The 25-year-old said: “They [Spurs] have been a tough challenge in the last couple of seasons. It’s a derby game, we know what to expect.”

He added: “They’re unbeaten in the league so far this season. It’s up to us to break them down. We’re at home and we’re full of confidence we can come away with a win.”

​Halloween is over but November is a scary month for Arsenal

Arsenal, like their neighbours, have an impressive record this season. They are currently unbeaten in fourteen games in all competitions since the opening day of the season.

However, despite such a confident outlook on the events ahead - the statistics don’t lie, as once the clocks go back Arsenal falter.

Since Arsene Wenger took over in 1996 at the Gunners, his side have averaged 1.59 points in 78 Premier League matches. Additionally, the side are plagued with injuries.

Last year the North London club missed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Theo Walcott, Jack Wilshere, Aaron Ramsey, Danny Welbeck, Tomas Rosicky, Mikel Arteta and David Ospina in this month, which seems somewhat cursed for the club.

But currently Arsenal sit joint top of the league with Manchester City and Liverpool, with things looking distinctly rosier for his side.

Arsene Wenger will be hoping the players can be as clinical as they were against their other local rivals Chelsea, who they beat 3-0 in September, as they look for another scalp against Spurs.