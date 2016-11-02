Emre Can confident compatriot and Liverpool teammate Loris Karius can shine at Anfield

Emre Can believes Liverpool teammate and compatriot Loris Karius is equipped to succeed with the club despite a mixed start to his Anfield career.

The goalkeeper, who signed from Mainz in the summer, has already established himself as manager Jürgen Klopp's first-choice despite having yet to truly convince supporters of his quality.

Karius has not been directly at fault for the goals he has conceded, but has often looked uncomfortable at coming to claim crosses and has struggled in commanding his area.

Klopp recently revealed that the Reds have been used particular tactics in order to help the 23-year-old shot-stopper adjust to the physicality and intensity of the Premier League.

And Can, who has played with Karius for the Germany Under-21s, is confident that the 'keeper can prove himself at Liverpool.

Karius a 'very, very good goalkeeper' says Can

The midfielder admitted that he and his countryman "speak a lot" and that he "knew Loris already from playing together for the national team many years ago."

"He's a great lad and a very, very good goalkeeper," continued Can, who cited that top-flight English football is "a little bit different" from the Bundesliga.

He declared that the 'keeper is "well aware of that" and added: "I think he [Can] has been doing very well so far and the fact that he kept a clean sheet recently against Manchester United is a big thing."

Can insisted that the clean sheet has a similar effect on a goalkeeper's confidence as "if an outfield player scores a goal", saying that the shut-out will "help him."

The former Bayern Munich midfielder even revealed that in his first conversation with Karius after his compatriot had completed his move to Liverpool, he said that he "just had to play with the confidence that he played with in the Bundesliga."

"I saw a lot of his matches with Mainz and could only say positive things about him," continued Can on Karius, saying his performances showed that he is "a very good goalkeeper."

He also lauded Karius' ability with the ball at his feet as he said that Liverpool's attacking football "starts with the goalkeeper" because they are "a team that wants to play", insisting that because he is "a good footballer with the ball" then he is "very important" to the side.

Midfielder confident he can break back into the team

Having spoken about the importance of Karius' first league clean sheet for his confidence, Can himself enjoyed a much-needed boost with a first goal of the campaign in the win at Crystal Palace.

He has looked short of sharpness since returning to the side from a spell out with injuries and a lack of fitness, but says he is relishing the chance to prove he deserves to return to Klopp's starting eleven on a permanent basis.

Can insisted that he has had a "difficult" few months after returning to the squad's pre-season camp "a little bit later after the Euros", insisting that meant he "needed" to work on his fitness.

"Then when I was almost ready I got an injury, so was out for a while," he continued, acknowledging that the team "did very well" in his absence.

But the German international declared that he's "happy to be back" and that he must now "get my match fitness and confidence back" as he looks to regain 100 per-cent sharpness.

Can added that he is "confident enough" in his own ability to "believe that if I have those things [fitness and confidence] I can play in the team."

He insisted that it is "a strange feeling" being on the sidelines and so it has been "good being back", joking that he's "not a good watcher" even though Liverpool have done well without him playing.

Can called it a "much better feeling" to be playing and "contributing to the team" and said: "I'm certainly enjoying it more now that I'm back out on the pitch."