Shaw backs Ibrahimovic to end goal drought

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has backed his teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic to be back amongst goals soon. The Swedish forward has been under immense criticism for his poor finishing in recent games for United and Shaw believes that Ibrahimovic is not suffering from a dip in form.

United have been suffering from a poor run in front of goal which included Saturday's goalless draw against Burnley at Old Trafford. Ibrahimovic was decent with his overall game play but woeful when it came to finishing and now The Red Devils sit 8th in the Premier League table, eight points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Ibrahimovic is a world class player

The United number nine has gone without a league goal for the past six games which is his longest run since 2006. Ibrahimovic scored his last league goal against Manchester City way back in September and Shaw believes that he is "a world class player" and “would not mark this run as a dip in form.”

The left back added that “he's been unlucky and he's had chances but the saves that have been happening from his shots are unbelievable.” Ibrahimovic had 12 shots against Burnley, with the pick an acrobatic volley which was saved brilliantly by former United goalkeeper Tom Heaton. The forward also had a chance to bury the game in the dying moments yet he missed from close range, after a brilliant cross by Paul Pogba.

Ibrahimovic reacting after missing a chance against Burnley. Image Courtesy: Mark Robinson - Getty Images

Zlatan is a confident guy

The forward last found the net for United in Europa League action against Zorya Luhansk and Shaw admitted that despite the criticism Ibrahimovic is a confident guy. He insisted that Ibrahimovic’s “confidence is always sky high," while Jose Mourinho has also insisted that he doesn’t critcise his players including Ibrahimovic for poor finishing.

Ibrahimovic has travelled with the squad to Istanbul for United’s game against Fenerbahce where the forward will be hoping to break his barren run with a goal on Thursday. United are joint second as they remain behind Feyenoord in the group due to head-to-head record.