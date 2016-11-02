Watford eyeing Liverpool upset, says Nordin Amrabat

Watford winger Nordin Amrabat is determined to continue the side’s recent form by causing a surprise against Liverpool this weekend.

The Hornets managed to edge past Hull City at the weekend thanks to a Michael Dawson own goal, and they have now lost only one game in seven.

Walter Mazzarri’s side sit above Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United, who they beat 3-1 earlier in the season, and have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season.

Winger aiming for Reds upset

It is the Hornets’ best start to a Premier League campaign in their history, and the squad is upbeat despite the current EFL investigation going on.

Amrabat believes the side played “really good” and they created a lot of chances against the Tigers, and they “deserved to win” the game.

“Now we are going to see next week, we go to Liverpool away, it will be a nice game, but a tough game, hopefully we can do something that people don’t expect,” he told watfordfc.com.

“I think everybody is looking forward to playing at Anfield,” he added. “We have got a lot of confidence and this week we are going to train hard for sure.”

Hornets have a lot of confidence

The Hornets didn’t manage a chance on target against Hull at the weekend, and Mike Phelan’s side haven’t won a league game since August.

And Amrabat is looking for the side to continue their fine form and progress higher up the league and continue their best start to a top-flight season.

“We have a lot of confidence, we are playing good,” he said.

“When you look to Middlesbrough we weren’t good, Swansea first half wasn’t good, but we need to play like we did against Hull. If we play from behind, we create more.”

Mazzarri’s side face off against Jurgen Klopp’s men in front of the Sky Sports cameras this Sunday, and they go to Anfield with a real chance of causing an upset.