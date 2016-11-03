Sheyi Ojo returns to light Liverpool training after four months out with a back injury

Highly-rated Liverpool youngster Sheyi Ojo has returned to light training from an injury that has sidelined him for the last four months.

The 19-year-old winger sustained a back fracture on the Reds' pre-season tour of the United States, the injury initially diagnosed as only minor as he was given a return date of September.

But the England Under-19 international suffered complications that delayed his comeback, meaning he has only recently been allowed to return to Melwood.

Ojo has only returned to light training for the time-being as he builds up his fitness from such an extended spell out injured, confirming via his personal Instagram account story that he is "back running" and that a return is "near."

The teenager's rehabilitation will be keenly overseen by Jürgen Klopp, who handed Ojo 11 first-team appearances last season - including his Premier League debut.

His breakthrough campaign came after loan spells with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Wigan Athetlic as he established himself as one of the club's most exciting young talents.

Reds teenager nearing return to full first-team training

Wide-man Ojo, who joined Liverpool's Academy from MK Dons in 2011, could find game time as the nearest possible alternative to Sadio Mane with his pace and directness in attack.

He was re-called from his time at Wolves mid-way through last season to add to the Reds' options in the final third and impressed in his run-outs, while also performed well for England U19s as they reached the semi-finals of the European Championship in the summer.

But as a result of refusing a summer break, Ojo complained of back pain in California on tour and was forced to miss their final few friendlies before being told to rest and recuperate.

Ojo's on-going recovery also means that barring the gutting recent blow of losing striker Danny Ings for the rest of the season, Liverpool are free of injury problems.

James Milner has returned to training from the virus that forced him out of their win over Crystal Palace, while Joe Gomez is working his way to full fitness from over a year out with first a cruciate knee ligament injury and then an achilles issue.