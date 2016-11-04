Bob Bradley insists Swansea must react against Manchester United

Bob Bradley is still searching for his first victory as Swansea City boss and he has called for his players to "react right" in their upcoming fixture with Manchester United in order for them to pick up a much-needed three points.

The American is aware that "every game is critical" for the Welsh outfit considering the position they find themselves in and he wants to see his side start to try and dig themselves out of trouble now, rather than later.

Having not picked up a win in almost three months, picking up only two points since their last victory, the Swans are desperate to turn around their form. But taking on Jose Mourinho's Red Devils is no easy task, despite their own current poor form.

Time to react

Bradley spoke to the media in Swansea's pre-match press conference and spoke openly about his squad, stating that "on the surface, the squad does a good job."

However the results that they have been getting would show the opposite, and Bradley thinks a lot of that comes down to "confidence", which is what he believes his squad is "missing the most."

He believes that for "long stretches" of games Swansea are doing a "solid enough job" but it is the "four, five or six plays where the ball pops loose" or their "opponents do something different" where they become easily dispatched, and that is what Bradley believes needs to change if they are to have any chance of survival this season.

The manager, only appointed a few weeks ago, believes that Swansea's lack of ability to react to those situations caused them to become unglued against Stoke City, stating that Stoke "won those battles" and that they are the things that "decide matches."

Focusing on the weekend's fixture Bradley believes a victory against Manchester United would be a "reinforcement of the work we do" and would certainly act as a "confidence booster."