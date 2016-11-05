AFC Bournemouth 1-2 Sunderland: Pickford on form as Black Cats stun Cherries

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had the game of his life as Sunderland earnt their first victory of the season down on the south coast.

The 22 year-old made several world-class saves, the most notable coming in the dying embers of the game, somehow clawing Josh King's close range effort to safety

And even after being reduced to ten-men on 58 minutes, Jermain Defoe's penalty with 16 minutes to go meant the Black Cats came away with all three points.

Business as usual

Bournemouth had taken the lead after only 11 minutes, Dan Gosling rounding off a fine Bournemouth move down the right hand side to chest home Adam Smith's fizzing cross.

Pickford's real first action of the game was to smartly deny Josh King after the Norweigan had created an opening for himself.

Bournemouth were in control and looking like scoring every time they went forward, until they were dealt a massive blow on 33 minutes.

Victor Anichebe using his strenght to hold off Simon Francis with his back to goal before firing past Artur Boruc for the vistor's equaliser.

HALF TIME AFC BOURNEMOUTH 1-1 SUNDERLAND

Scrappy encounter

The game then proceeded to swing in Sunderland's favour as both sides went in search of a winner, with David Moyes' men looking ever increasingly dangerous from set pieces.

But all their good work had looked to be undone after Steven Pienaar was sent off for a second yellow card, Mike Dean giving the Sunderland midfilder his marching orders for a late and dangerous tackle on Junior Stanislas.

The game then took a massive swing in the home side's favour, with Junior Stanislas hitting the base of the post for the Cherries as they laid siege to Pickford's goal.

Smash and grab

Eddie Howe's men were then made to pay for having no cutting edge, Victor Anichebe again causing the Bournemouth back line problems, this time giving Adam Smith the run around.

The right-back could only haul down the frontman after he burst into the box, Mike Dean having no hesitation into pointing to the spot.

Ex-Bournemouth loanee Jermain Defoe converted the penalty to make sure Sunderland had the lead for only the third time this entire season.

Inevitable pressure from the home side then ensued, but to no avail. The one clear cut opportunty falling to Josh King which Pickford heriocally kept out.

Benik Afobe should have equalized but somehow managed to poke his effort wide of the goal from only 6 yards out, and it just wasn't to be Bourbemouth's day.

FULL TIME: AFC Bournemouth 1-2 Sunderland