Swansea City vs Manchester United Preview: Red Devils in desperate need to close gap to top four

On Sunday afternoon Jose Mourinho takes his Manchester United side to the Liberty Stadium to face Swansea City, looking to get back on track after a run of poor results.

Gap growing to top four

Going into the game, United sit in eighth place in the Premier League table after 10 games, seven points of a top foru place, which isn't acceptable and they must start winning or the gap to the top four places will continue to grow.

Last weekend, they were frustrated massively at home to Burnley, who produced a magnificent defensive performance in order to record a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

United then travelled to Istanbul on Thursday evening to play Fenerbahce in the Uefa Europa League but produced another lacklustre performance as they lost the game 2-1.

Therefore going into the international break, the Red Devils need to gain some confidence but it is not going to be easy at a place where they have lost in the previous two seasons.

Hosts in a need of a win

The Swans go into the game also on a poor run of form which sees them sit 19th in the table, without a win since the opening day of the season.

Performances though under new manager Bob Bradley have improved even though they were defeated 3-1 away to Stoke City on Monday evening.

At home though, the Swans usually produce big results against the bigger clubs and they will be confident that they can heap more misery on Mourinho and United this time round.

Hosts have won the last two meetings at the Liberty Stadium

Last season's fixture at the Liberty Stadium between the teams resulted in a 2-1 win for the hosts even though United took the lead through Juan Mata early in the second half.

The Swans hit back though with goals coming from Andre Ayew and Bafetimbi Gomis to seal yet another win against the Red Devils.

Team News

In terms of team news ahead of the game, the hosts could welcome back winger Jefferson Montero to the fold after he returned to training this following a calf injury he picked up in September.

Kyle Naughton has recovered from the illness that forced him to be substituted during the defeat on Monday while Stephen Kingsley and Leon Britton are pushing for starts again after being left on the bench for the last game.

On the other hand, Mourinho is set to be without a number of key players for the game. Defenders Antonio Valencia and Eric Bailly are both out with long term injuries while Chris Smalling is a huge doubt for the game.

Michael Carrick is set to start his first Premier League game of the season due to the fact that Ander Herrera is suspended and Paul Pogba is a doubt after coming off during the game in midweek with a dead leg.

Predicted line-ups

Swansea City: (4-2-3-1) Fabianski; Rangel, Hoorn, Amat, Taylor; Fer, Ki; Barrow, Sigurdsson, Routledge; Llorente.

Manchester United: (4-2-3-1) De Gea; Darmian, Blind, Rojo, Shaw; Carrick, Fellaini; Mata, Rooney, Martial; Ibrahimovic.

Referee: Neil Swarbrick.

Manchester United travel to the Liberty Stadium to play Swansea City on Sunday 6th November at 3pm.