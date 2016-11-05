Black Cats pick up first three points of season

Thanks for tuning in to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Bournemouth - Sunderland! It's the international break next week but make sure to come back for the next round of top-flight fixtures the following week.

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth dominated for significant periods of the game, but their finishing was lacking in the end and they will be bitterly disappointed to come away with no points from the match.

David Moyes' side are finally off the mark with their first win of the Premier League season thanks to goals from Anichebe and Defoe, despite going down to 10 men 60 minutes into the game.

FULL TIME: Bournemouth 1-2 Sunderland

90 + 5' - Gooch goes straight into the book for a late challenge on Wilshere, who reacts angrily to the tackle.

90 + 4'- SUNDERLAND SUB: Defoe leaves the pitch and is replaced by Lynden Gooch for the final minute of the match.

90 + 2' - How has that not gone in! There is a huge scramble in the area and Mousset just couldn't get the all important touch on the ball to equalise!

90' - SUNDERLAND SUB: Donald Love replaces Watmore here as there will be five minutes of added time. Can the hosts find an equaliser?

89' - Anichebe is down now with some sort of problem, maybe the visitors will consider making their final substitution late on.

88' - What a save by Pickford! King blasts a volley from the edge of the area and it is destined for the top corner, but the Sunderland keeper gets a strong hand to it and parries it away!

86' - Fraser wins another free-kick in the same position as the last one, and this time he whips it into the area but Cook can only head wide.

85' - Wasted opportunity for the hosts as Fraser opts to try and lob Pickford rather than putting the ball into the box, and it sails over the bar.

84' - Defoe has given away a free-kick in a dangerous position near the corner flag here.

83' - Afobe has a half chance from the edge of the box after a failed clearance from Djilobodji, but he blasts far wide to the relief of Pickford in the Sunderland goal.

82' - BOURNEMOUTH SUB: Ryan Fraser takes the place of Stanislas, who will be disappointed that he could not find the net after having a hatful of chances.

79' - Free-kick to Sunderland halfway inside their opponents half here, as Anichebe is fouled by King and doesn't look too happy about it. Mike Dean defuses the situation before tempers can flare too much however.

76' - BOURNEMOUTH SUB: Arter is replaced by Mousset here as the hosts look to get back on level terms.

76' - Now the Bournemouth onslaught begins! Stanislas has had several chances today and another one goes begging from close range here.

A textbook penalty for Defoe, who now has two goals in his last two games from the spot!

74' - GOAL! DEFOE GIVES SUNDERLAND THE LEAD!

Oh what drama! Anichebe is felled in the area by Adam Smith and now the visitors have a great opporuntity to take the lead.

73' - PENALTY TO SUNDERLAND!

72' - SUNDERLAND SUB: Denayer replaces McNair, who looked to be struggling after going down with a slight problem earlier in the game.

70' - Anichebe now goes into the referee's book for a challenge that only had eyes for the player, as he looked to halt the Bournemouth attack.

68' - Another corner for Bournemouth, can they take advantage of their domination?

67' - Great move by the hosts and Wilshere was so close to finishing it off, but sees his shot deflected out for a corner.

65' - Sunderland are inviting pressure with a lack of a striker up front to feed the ball into. The hosts have won another corner here and look to be growing in confidence.

63' - There is no doubt as to who is on top now as Junior Stanislas comes so close to restoring Bournemouth's lead, striking the far post in the process.

62' - It looks as if Defoe has been moved to the right side of midfield for the time being at least, as stand in on the touchline Robbie Stockdale attempts to hold on to a point.

Steven Pienaar commits an awfully high challenge and is shown his second yellow card of the game. The visitors will have to finish the game with 10 men!

59' - RED CARD FOR SUNDERLAND!

58' - Just as we say that, the ball is down the other end and have a chance themselves! This time it's Wilshere who forces a close range save from Pickforrd who keeps his side in the game once more.

57' - Ndong stings the palms of Boruc with a swerving effort towards the near post from around 20 yards out. Sunderland are ever-improving as the game goes on.

56' - The first 10 minutes of the second half have been a much more even affair than the first 45, although we're still waiting for the first clear chance.

52' - Sunderland win a free-kick just inside the Bournemouth half which is headed over the bar for a corner by Stanislas.

The Northern Irishman looks to be alright thankfully for the visitors, and will continue playing.

50' - McNair is down with a problem here, time will tell if he will be able to carry on or whether action will need to be taken.

46' - The second half is now underway!

Bournemouth opt to make a change at the break, with Benik Afobe coming on in the place of Jordon Ibe as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his front line.

The hosts will be disappointed they couldn't extend their lead after their period of dominance up until Sunderland's equaliser. After that Anichebe goal though the visitors grew into the game, and their manager will be pleased with what he saw towards the end of the half.

HALF-TIME: Bournemouth 1-1 Sunderland

There will be one minute of added time at the end of the first half.

45' - Sunderland thought they had made it 2-1 for a split second there! A great move saw Jones cross it in to Watmore who prodded home, but he was a good few yards offside and the goal is rightly ruled out.

42' - Watmore plays in McNair down the right hand side, his cross is blocked by Boruc and it's a corner to Sunderland.

40' - Gosling is out to impress his manager here, the midfielder is at the heart of everything good about Bournemouth's play and was so close to slipping in Smith for a chance on goal.

38' - The visitors are starting to improve in attack at least, Defoe breaks forward and sees his shot blocked before McNair has a go and suffers the same outcome.

Well that one certainly came out of nothing! Victor Anichebe bags his first Sunderland goal after holding off several defenders in the penalty area before smashing his shot high into the roof of the Bournemouth net!

34' - GOAL FOR SUNDERLAND! IT'S ALL SQUARE!

32' - The Cherries are well on top and Gosling has a half chance to get a shot on goal but slices his effort wide.

30' - King receives a soft yellow card after obstructing one of Pickford's dangerous long kicks. Free-kick to Sunderland here.

27' - So nearly 2-0 to the hosts! Josh King makes a run in behind and receives the ball just inside the area before firing a powerful shot towards goal, but Pickford makes a good save to keep his side in with a shout. Even if that shout is more like a barely audible whisper.

22' - If anything is going to sum the away side up this season, that was it. Pienaar under no pressure attempts to pass the ball back to Djilobodji and instead blasts the ball out of play for a Bournemouth throw in, awfully amateruish from the Black Cats.

19' - Watmore gets down the right hand side and puts a good ball across the face of the goal, but there are no takers and it drifts comfortably away from goal.

17' - Bournemouth are creating chance after chance here, and it's Lamine Kone who is the main culprit at the back for Sunderland. The Ivorian is making countless mistakes and there will undoubtedly be more goals if he carries on this way.

14' - van Aanholt gets down the left hand side with a burst of pace and wastes a good opportunity to pull the ball back to Defoe for a clear chance on goal. Poor from the Dutch full-back.

The deadlock has been broken early on by former Newcastle man Dan Gosling, who tapped home Adam Smith's cross from the right hand side. 1-0 to the hosts here!

11' - GOAL FOR BOURNEMOUTH!

10' - Arter drives forward with the ball and drills a shot from the edge of the area, but Pickford is equal to it and parries the ball away for a corner.

9' - The home side are dominating possession as expected in the early stages here, Sunderland look content to get players behind the ball and restrict the space around the box for their opponents.

6' - Francis meets the corner but can only send his header over the bar. Comfortable in the end for Sunderland.

5' - The first corner of the game goes to Bournemouth, after McNair blocked the attempted cross on the far side of the pitch.

3' - It hasn't taken long for the referee to show the first yellow card of the match. It's Arter who receives it for a late challenge on McNair who was looking to break for the visitors.

1' - Sunderland get us underway and they will attack towards the right and vice versa.

Before the match gets underway we will have a one minute silence in order to remember the fallen soldiers that have lost their lives over the years, with Remberance Day being next weekend.

The teams are out of the tunnel and kick-off is now just moments away!

Just under 10 minutes to go now until we get our fix of Premier League football before the international break! Let's hope for an exciting game here on the South Coast.

So it appears Junior Stanislas has been deemed fit enough to start for the Cherries, whilst Jason Denayer makes the bench for Sunderland as Victor Anichebe makes his first Premier League start for the Black Cats.

SUNDERLAND SUBS: Mika, Denayer, Januzaj, Gooch, Love, Manquillo, Khazri

BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Federici, Mings, Ake, Fraser, Pugh, Afobe, Mousset.

SUNDERLAND STARTING XI: Pickford, Jones, van Aanholt, Djilobodji, Kone, Pienaar, McNair, Ndong, Watmore, Anichebe, Defoe (C).

BOURNEMOUTH STARTING XI: Boruc, Smith, Francis (C), Cook, Daniels, Arter, Gosling, Wilshere, Ibe, Stanislas, King.

It is now just under an hour until kick-off at the Vitality Stadium, and that means that the team sheets are in! Let's start with the hosts...

Meanwhile, Howe's opposite number spoke highly of Sunderland's supporters, who have still turned out in their numbers despite a lack of excitement on the pitch. "I think the supporters have been brilliant" said Moyes. "That's why it's such an attractive football club. It's attractive because of the people and because of the numbers who come to games."

Despite Sunderland's precarious position, Bournemouth boss Howe is refusing to be lulled into a false sense of security. "We are coming up against a very experienced manager with a good set of players," he said. "There will be no underestimating for us, it is going to be a tough game."

David Moyes' side are still riddled with injuries, with their most recent casualty John O'Shea out of this afternoon's match after he was taken off injured against Arsenal last week. Sebastian Larsson and Vito Mannone have returned to training but will not be involved, whilst Lee Cattermole, Fabio Borini, Jan Kirchhoff and Jason Denayer are not close to a return.

The hosts are without midfielder Andrew Surman for today's game due to a hamstring injury, and Junior Stanislas is also unlikely to be involved due to a calf problem.

There have not been very many games between the two throughout history, with a total of eight games having been contested overall. Sunderland have the edge with four wins to Bournemouth's one, although the latter's victory came last season whilst you would have to go back to March 1990 to find the last Sunderland win between the two sides.

The hosts had a two goal cushion within the first nine minutes thanks to Matt Ritchie and Callum Wilson, and in the second half Younes Kaboul was sent off after being shown his second yellow card to cap off a miserable afternoon for all associated with the Black Cats.

Patrick van Aanholt and Andrew Surman battle for the ball in this fixture last season. (Photo: Tom Dulat/Zimbio/Getty Images)

This fixture last season provided a comfortable 2-0 win for Eddie Howe's side against an uninspired Sunderland side, then managed by the current Fenerbahce boss Dick Advocaat.

Only time will tell, but the stats would certainly suggest that a home win is on the cards. The visitors have lost four from their last five in all competitions whereas the hosts have won four from their last five matches.

Could the combination of the Black Cats' leaky defence and the Cherries' exciting attack lead to another goal fest such as in the 6-1 demolition of Hull City here just three weeks ago?

Most if not all fans, pundits and spectators alike will have their money firmly placed on a home win here, with Sunderland languishing at the bottom of the Premier League and travelling to the Vitality Stadium to face a side who know how to put on a show for the crowd.

Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Bournemouth against Sunderland in the Premier League! We hope that today's game will boast plenty of talking points come the final whistle with a bundle of goals along the way. Stay right here with us to ensure you don't miss any of the action!