Burnley duo named in Gareth Southgate's latest England squad

Burnley pair Tom Heaton and Michael Keane have both been named in the 25-man England squad for the upcoming double-header against Scotland and Spain.

Club captain Heaton, 30, is one of three goalkeepers chosen by interim boss Gareth Southgate, alongside Torino’s on-loan stopper Joe Hart and Southampton’s Fraser Forster.

The Clarets’ skipper has become something of a regular fixture in the Three Lions’ most recent squads, and was picked by Roy Hodgson for last summer’s European Championships in France.

Heaton has had just the one taste of first-team football for England – a six-minute cameo at the end of a 2-1 victory over Australia in May – but, in light of his recent performances, will be hoping for a longer run out for the Three Lions later this month.

Keane makes second consecutive squad

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Keane is named in the initial squad for the first time. The Burnley defender replaced the injured Glen Johnson in Southgate’s maiden squad for the games against Malta and Slovenia last month.

Like Heaton, Keane has earned rave reviews so far this season, and with Southgate present at Turf Moor on Saturday to take in the Clarets’ 3-2 win over Crystal Palace, has retained the manager’s faith following another encouraging display.

Keane has yet to make his international bow at senior level, but was one of Southgate’s most trusted players when eligible for England’s U21s, first under Stuart Pearce and then under the former Middlesbrough manager.

Many Burnley supporters harboured hopes of Heaton and Keane's club colleague, Ben Mee, receive a call-up, but Manchester City's John Stones, Everton's Phil Jagielka and Keane himself are the only recognised centre-backs named in the squad.

The Three Lions face the Auld Enemy at Wembley on Friday 11 November in a World Cup qualifier, before Spain follow hot on the Scots’ heels the following Tuesday.