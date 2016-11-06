Christian Benteke and Connor Wickham on disappointing Burnley defeat

Crystal Palace strikers Christian Benteke and Connor Wickham have both had their say on the teams' 3-2 defeat against Burnley on Saturday.

Two points lost

After going two goals down after just 14 minutes courtesy of strikes from Burnley striker Sam Vokes and midfielder Johann Gudmondsson, the Eagles rallied in the second half, with substitute Wickham scoring with his first touch before Benteke rolled home a penalty to level it up.

Then in injury time the hosts countered and Ashley Barnes secured the win.

Benteke said that yesterday's defeat was “difficult to take”.

Speaking to the club's official website, the Belgian forward said “this is a difficult defeat to take, obviously we didn't start the game well,” however he did recognise his side's second half performance, praising their energy and character.

The 25-year-old forward felt that his team deserved a draw after their second 45 minutes, however he admitted that Burnley were “more efficient in front of goal when the chances came to them."

Benteke’s striker partner Wickham shared the same disappoint after the game, saying “we were off our game in the first half."

However he did say that he thought that their initial comeback meant they deserved something from the game.

Burnley’s first goal came after just two minutes after they broke away from a Palace corner.

Wickham said that defending set pieces was “a part of our game we work on so that was disappointing."

“We need to be more solid in those situations," he continued.

Hard work must continue

This was the final game for the Eagles before the international break, and a number of the squad are expected to be called up by their national teams.

However, Wickham feels that this is no time to stop working hard on the training pitch.

“The rest of the squad will be out on the training pitch working hard, we know we have good players with the talent in the dressing room to be way up the table from where we currently are," concluded the former Sunderland man.

When the squad is reunited, Palace welcome Manchester City to Selhurst Park hoping to move up from their current 15th position in the Premier League table.