David Moyes urges Sunderland to keep going following first win of the season

It has been a long road for Sunderland but this weekend the Black Cats finally picked up their first victory of the season and with David Moyes as the club's manager. Despite playing the final 30 minutes of the game with 10 men the struggling side managed to come back from a goal behind to defeat Bournemouth 2-1 in the sides greatest performance of the season so far.

Moyes wants more from his Sunderland players

Even though the victory was a sweet moment for Moyes and one that will likely have taken a lot of pressure off his shoulders, especially considering the rumours that he was set to be fired if the result wasn't positive, the Sunderland boss wants more from his team. Moyes was realistic about the situation after the game stating it was only "one win" and that his side needs "two" they need to "keep picking up points" and with the club still sat at the bottom of the table that is evidently clear.

However, Moyes does hope that the victory will prove to people that his side has "great spirit and commitment" as well as a "desire to win" as he told the press that he took his side to a factory this week to show them that "it is much better to be a footballer than working in a factory," perhaps trying to give his squad a dose of reality.

Moyes hopes Sunderland can continue picking up results

His methods clearly worked as they battled hard with the disadvantage of having 10 men, something that he also discussed post-game. Moyes admitted that in the heat of the moment he thought "there was nothing in the tackle" that saw Steven Pienaar be awarded his second yellow card, however, he conceded that after a second look he could "see why it can be given."

Moyes was also full of praise for goalscorer and man of the match, Victor Anichebe, who he hailed as "terrific" and that is something that he needs to continue if Sunderland are to build from this crucial win.