Arsene Wenger's view on disappointing North London Derby performance

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has expressed his disappointment after Sunday’s 1-1 draw in the North London Derby against Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium.

End product lacking

The gunners took the lead after Spurs defender Kevin Wimmer headed Mesut Ozil's freekick into his own net, however Harry Kane converted a second half penalty which meant the points were shared.

Speaking to Arsenal Player, Wenger said after the match that he felt his team did not take advantage of the chances they created in the first 45 minutes.

Saying: “Overall we had dangerous situations in the first-half but we didn’t make the most of it.” He went onto to say that: “Sometimes that was because the final ball was not good, sometimes that was because we were offside and shouldn’t have been."

On the second-half performance, the Gunners’ boss felt that the team “dropped a little bit physically,” although he felt they gave all the could but “didn’t find the resources to score.”

Wenger concedes Arsenal lacked sharpness in final third

Despite giving everything, the Gunners lacked their usually sharpness in attack, and Wenger echoed this after the game. “Spurs defended well but we lacked a bit of creativity and technical quality in the final third to be a real danger,” said the 67-year-old.

Although they didn’t pick up the three points, Arsenal are still on a good run of form. They are unbeaten in the league since the first day of the season, and Wenger urged his team to remain positive despite this slight setback.

Wenger wants his side to continue to push on, saying: “We have been very consistent until now so, even if we are frustrated now, let’s try to transform that into positive energy when the Premier League restarts."

After the break for international fixtures, the gunners travel to the North West to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on the 19 November in the 12:30 kick off, one of the most anticipated games in the English football season.