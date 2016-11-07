Ibrahimovic admits he was never worried about goal drought, after Swansea double

Manchester United striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said that he was never worried about his goal drought, after he scored a double in their 3-1 win over Swansea City.

Never a worry

There was a lot of concern for the form of the Swedish striker, with the player failing to score in his last seven matches ahead of the trip to the Liberty Stadium. He certainly put that drought to rest, with a brace against Bob Bradley's side with Paul Pogba grabbing the other, and Ibrahimovic admitted that he was never worried about his lack of goals.

“After 15 years on a professional level, I’ve scored a lot of goals and I’ll keep scoring. I know how it works," he told Sky Sports. “As long as you still create your chances, you are still in the zone, the goals will come so I’m not worried about that."

He admitted, "I want to score that is no secret, I want to score because that is how I help. I want to create chances for my team-mates, I want to help them score."

Ibrahimovic added, “I’ve been a bit unlucky in recent games but it’s just working hard and it comes.”

Making a sacrifice

However the downside for the 35-year-old on the day was picking up his fifth yellow card of the season, his challenge on Leroy Fer late into the match sees him banned for the big clash with Arsenal, and the striker couldn't hide his frustration.

"I thought in England we play rough. No? That's what I heard," he said. "Every time I've tried to play rough I get a yellow card."

"I don't know why he gave me a yellow card. Maybe I was too tired to hear why," Ibrahimovic concluded. "But I sacrifice for the team, and if I need to get a yellow I will take it, I have no problems."

Manchester United will take on Arsenal at Old Trafford on Saturday, November 19 with kick-off at 12:30pm GMT.