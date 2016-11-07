Phil Jones delighted after making return with full game in 3-1 victory vs Swansea

Phil Jones was delighted to play 90 minutes in Manchester United's 3-1 victory against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Jones happy to be back on the pitch after injury nightmare

Jones has had a terrible time with injury and hadn't played a Premier League game since January but was brought back into the team due to injuries to Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly.

The defender played very well especially after having very little game time and after the game, Jones opened up about his nightmare spell on the sidelines but he is now focused on earning a regular place in the United side once again.

Speaking to MUTV after the game, Jones said "I'm delighted to have started" the game as "I worked hard to get where I am" after injuries which have meant "it's been a difficult few months."

Jones added that it has been tough "watching the lads play and not being able to be involved" but the fightback from injury meant that "today was a really good feeling for me."

Jones continued to say that his injury problems have "been a nightmare" and that it has been difficult for him to keep "plugging away and never give up."

Jones feels the win against Swansea is just what the team needed

The defender went on to say that football is "what I love doing" and that now he wants to impress the manager so that if he sees "that I'm fit enough to play" then hopefully he could get more game time down after the international break.

United ran out comfortable winners against Swansea, in the end, thanks to a brace of goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and a stunner from Paul Pogba. Jones hailed the performance after the game but wants the team to build on the win after the international break.

Jone said "we need to go on a run" now after a few poor results especially the poor performance against Fenerbahce. He added that after that loss "we had to dust ourselves down quickly" in order to get our minds right for the next game and "that's what we'll keep doing" and he feels that if the team "keeps plugging away" then he is sure the team will get more positive "results" going forward.